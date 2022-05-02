Lactose Free Dairy Products Market to Reach US$ 23.1 Billion Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights

Global Lactose Free Dairy Products Market, 2021-2022 & Forecast to 2032: Rise in Demand for Healthier Dairy Alternatives, Growing Lactose Intolerant Population, Rising Purchasing Power of Consumers.

NEWARK, Del., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lactose free dairy products market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.5% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 23.1 Bn by 2032.

Lactose intolerance is a common and debilitating illness that affects an estimated 75% of people worldwide. As a result, consumers avoid dairy products since lactose is difficult for them to digest. Lactose intolerance currently affects over 40 million Americans, or around one-third of the population, in varying degrees of severity.

It is particularly common in people of East Asia, affecting more than 90% of adults in some of these populations. As a result, lactose-free dairy products have a large growth opportunity in the global market.

Various studies have shown, however, that a lactose-intolerant consumer can readily ingest a small number of dairy products because lactose levels are relatively low in them. Nonetheless, the introduction of lactose-free dairy products to the market gave lactose-intolerant consumers the ability to consume dairy-based food items in the desired quantity.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is segmented based on product type, wherein lactose free milk is anticipated to account for a major chunk of the market share over the forecast period

The North American lactose free dairy products market is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Lactose free dairy products which are organic is expected to hold a market share of over 40% in the forecast period

Lactose free dairy products is also segmented based on form, wherein the liquid form is expected to account for a sizeable portion of the market share over the forecast period

Leading Companies Profiled in Lactose Free Dairy Products Market are:

Green Valley Creamery

McNeil Nutritionals

Valio International

Alpro

Arla Foods Amba

Cabot Creamery Corporation

Saputo Dairy rProducts

The Danone Company

Smith Dairy Products

Hiland Dairy Foods

"Lactose free dairy product faces stiff competition from other plant-based food products, which has slowed down the growth potential of the market," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading lactose free dairy products makers are preferring to create new products to provide customers with a wide range of options, while the less adopting tactics included expanding into new regions and raising knowledge about lactose-free dairy products:

In 2020, Valio, a Finnish dairy and food firm, and Palmer Holland collaborated to distribute lactose-free milk powders. This was a critical step in bringing new value-added dairy components to the US market for both parties

Danone launched a lactose-free food line in Spain , named Activia, with a few varieties to capitalize on the country's lactose-free population

Lactose Free Dairy Products Market by Category

By Product Type, Lactose Free Dairy Products Market is Segmented as:

Milk

Condensed Milk

Milk Powder

Yogurt

Ice cream

Cheese

Other Products

By Form, Lactose Free Dairy Products Market is Segmented as:

Liquid

Semi-solid

Powder

By Nature, Lactose Free Dairy Products Market is Segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Sales Channel, Lactose Free Dairy Products Market is Segmented as:

Offline Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores



Convenience Store



Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel

Company Website



E-commerce Platform

By Region, Lactose Free Dairy Products Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

