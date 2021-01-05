Lactose Intolerance and Food Allergies Create New Opportunities for Plant-Based Dairy, reports Packaged Facts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After infancy, approximately 65% of people have a reduced ability to digest lactose, a sugar found in many dairy products. Although milk and dairy products are a staple in many populations, increased awareness of lactose intolerance has led many people to reduce dairy consumption, avoid dairy altogether, consume plant-based dairy alternatives, and look for dairy products without lactose.

Significant adoption of plant-based milk over the last decade has been due to confirmed or perceived lactose intolerance and avoidance of dairy milk. The growing popularity and usage of plant-based dairy and egg products has created a $4.3 billion market that is forecast to grow at an average annual rate of 6.0% through 2024, reports market research firm Packaged Facts in the recent industry study Dairy & Egg Alternatives: Outlook for Plant-Based & Cell-Cultured Consumer Products.

Additionally, food allergies affect up to 10% of the world population. More than 26 million adults in the U.S. have food allergies, while another 24 million believe they have food allergies due to symptoms from other conditions, meaning food allergies affect the food decisions made by about 50 million U.S. adults.

The most common food allergens include:

eggs

fish

milk

peanuts

shellfish

soybeans

tree nuts

wheat

"Because allergies to milk and eggs are relatively common, many consumers with allergies to these ingredients may turn to plant-based dairy or egg alternatives to be able to enjoy the functions or flavor of products they normally cannot eat," says Jennifer Mapes-Christ, food and beverage publisher for Packaged Facts.

Intolerance and sensitivity to certain ingredients also affect a number of consumers. Approximately 1% of consumers in the U.S. (3 million) have celiac disease, and gluten sensitivity may affect even more. Many people avoid gluten, with some believing they have a sensitivity to gluten and others simply thinking that gluten is unhealthy. Similarly, many people believe they have a sensitivity to soy or believe that soy is unhealthy without having a diagnosed soy allergy.

However, plant-based alternatives to dairy in particular often contain common allergens including soy or tree nuts (e.g., almonds and cashews), meaning that people allergic to these ingredients may be unable to consume a large number of plant-based dairy products. As such, products such as coconut milk are important for consumers with allergies since coconut is not a common allergen and is not typically exposed to allergens such as soy or wheat during production.

Nonetheless, almond milk remains the best-selling dairy alternative on the market, and oat milk has become the second largest plant-based milk category (and oats are often not safe for people with celiac disease, wheat allergies, or sensitivities due to often being exposed to wheat during production).

About the Report

To purchase Dairy & Egg Alternatives: Outlook for Plant-Based & Cell-Cultured Consumer Products visit: https://www.packagedfacts.com/Dairy-Egg-Alternatives-Outlook-Plant-Based-Cell-Cultured-Consumer-Products-13852215/.

Plant-based dairy and egg products in the scope of this report include alternatives to dairy or eggs that attempt to replicate the flavor, function, and/or texture of these products with plant proteins. These products often use terms such as:

plant-based dairy/egg

vegetarian/vegan dairy/egg

dairy-free dairy/eggless egg

dairy/egg alternative

words that make slight changes to the name of the product they are imitating (e.g., chedd'r)

the plant-based ingredient along with the conventional product name (e.g., almond milk and cashew cream cheese)

Dairy & Egg Alternatives: Outlook for Plant-Based & Cell-Cultured Consumer Products examines the dynamics of the current landscape of the plant-based dairy and egg retail market. Consumer demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior are examined as pertaining to food and diet choice and consumption of plant-based products. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed in a broad sense as well as in the context of plant-based dairy and eggs.

Market forecasts for plant-based dairy and egg products in 2024 and 2029 include breakouts by product (butter; cheese; creamer; eggs; ice cream and other frozen novelties; milk; ready-to-drink beverages; spreads, dips, sour cream, and sauces; and yogurt), milk type (almond, blends, cashew, coconut, oat, pea, rice, soy, and other), and milk storage method (refrigerated or shelf-stable).

Additionally, projections for the cultivated (also known as cell-based, cultured, clean, animal-free, etc.) dairy and egg market are made to assess the potential for these products in 2024, 2029, 2034, and 2039.

Please contact Packaged Facts' Communications Manager Daniel Granderson at [email protected] to request the report executive summary.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter (@packaged_facts), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Report Purchases: [email protected]

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Related Links

https://www.packagedfacts.com

