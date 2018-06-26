Lactose Markets 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - Key Market Trends & Issues, Recent Industry Activity and Key Player Profiles

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications:



Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Functional Foods

Others

The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S ( Denmark )

) Bayerische Milchindustrie eG ( Germany )

) Davisco Foods International Inc. ( USA )

) DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH (DMK Group) ( Germany )

) Glanbia Plc ( Ireland )

) Glanbia Ingredients ( Ireland )

) Glanbia Foods Inc. ( USA )

) Grande Cheese Company ( USA )

) Hilmar Ingredients ( USA )

) KERRY Group ( Ireland )

) Lactose ( India ) Limited

) Limited Lactalis Ingredients ( France )

) Leprino Foods Company (US)

Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Royal FrieslandCampina ( The Netherlands )

) FrieslandCampina Domo ( The Netherlands )

) FrieslandCampina DMV ( The Netherlands )

) DFE Pharma ( Germany )

) Saputo Inc. ( Canada )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Lactose: The Primary Milk Carbohydrate with Numerous Nutritive Qualities

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Dairy Products Market

Evolving Lifestyle and Dietary Habits Fuel Demand for Dairy Solutions

Growing Economic Prosperity Fuels Demand for Superior Quality Dairy Solutions

Future Prospects

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Growing Prominence of Dairy Ingredients that Improve Nutrition, Taste and Texture Drive Healthy Market Growth

Permeate: A High-Lactose Dairy Ingredient

Dairy Ingredients Fermentation Advancements Deliver Superior Flavor

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Promote Usage of Lactose in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Extended Shelf-life and Cost Effectiveness Drive Demand for Lactose Monohydrate in Myriad Applications

Growing Consumption of Functional Foods and Confectionery Drives Demand in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector

Dairy Products Offer Significant Opportunities

Increased Consumption of Processed Foods

Growth in Consumption of Snack Foods

Growing Meat Consumption

Strong Demand for Beverages

Steadily Growing Demand for Infant Formula Boosts Lactose Consumption

Opportunity Indicators:

Emerging Novel Applications of Lactose Derivatives Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Newer Applications of Galacto-Oligosaccharides

High Demand for Lactose Peroxidase Enzyme Aids Market Growth

Focus on Conversion of Whey to Fuel Ethanol Benefits Lactose Production & Demand

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Aging Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Disposable Incomes

Growing Middle Class Population

Lactose Intolerance Foods Dilutes Opportunities for Lactose in the Food Industry

Threat Meter

Lactose Intolerance: More Prevalent in Developing Regions

Growing Demand for Lactose-Free Products: A Major Challenge to Market Expansion?



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Arla Foods to Sell Lactose through Global Dairy Trade Auction

Arla Foods Starts New Lactose Factory

ArNoCo Commences Whey and Lactose Production

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Files Patent for Method for Increasing Lactose Tolerance in Mammals

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor Seeks US Patent Application

Abbott Files European Patent Application



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)

Bayerische Milchindustrie eG (Germany)

Davisco Foods International Inc. (USA)

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH (DMK Group) (Germany)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Glanbia Ingredients (Ireland)

Glanbia Foods Inc. (USA)

Grande Cheese Company (USA)

Hilmar Ingredients (USA)

KERRY Group (Ireland)

Lactose (India) Limited

Lactalis Ingredients (France)

Leprino Foods Company (US)

Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Royal FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands)

FrieslandCampina Domo (The Netherlands)

FrieslandCampina DMV (The Netherlands)

DFE Pharma (Germany)

Saputo Inc. (Canada)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 29)

The United States (10)

(10) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (16)

(16) France (2)

(2)

Germany (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cbqhk6/lactose_markets?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lactose-markets-2015-2022-global-strategic-business-report-2018---key-market-trends--issues-recent-industry-activity-and-key-player-profiles-300672469.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

