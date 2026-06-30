LAD Custom Publishing Course Packs Now Available Through the Fullglass Courseware Platform

Partnership Combines Customer Course Content with Interactive Learning Tools to Increase Student Engagement and Support Faculty Success

TROY, Mich., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullglass, the publisher-agnostic courseware platform transforming digital learning in higher education, today announced a partnership with LAD Custom Publishing, enabling LAD's professors the option to deliver their custom course packs through the Fullglass Courseware Platform.

The partnership brings together LAD's decades of experiences creating customized course materials for higher education and Fullglass's modern courseware technology, providing instructors with an engaging digital learning environment built around the content they already use and trust.

Through the Fullglass platform, LAD course packs can now be enhanced with interactive learning tools including reading comprehension activities, quizzes and tests, flashcards, discussion boards, study guides, instructor dashboards, LMS integrations, grade passback capabilities, and an AI-powered tutor. The result is a more engaging learning experience that helps students actively interact with course materials while providing instructors with greater support on course setup, administration, and student progress.

For more than 20 years, LAD Custom Publishing has partnered with colleges, universities, and faculty members to develop customized educational resources tailored to specific courses and teaching objectives. By combining content from multiple sources into a single course-specific solution, LAD has helped instructors create learning experiences that align with their unique curriculum needs.

"At LAD, our focus has always been on helping faculty deliver the right content to support their students and learning objectives," said Lance Liggin, President of LAD Custom Publishing. "We're excited to partner with Fullglass to give our faculty more options to enhance their custom course packs. This partnership allows instructors to continue using the carefully curated materials they rely on while giving students access to interactive tools that can increase engagement, improve learning outcomes, and support academic success."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting instructors with flexible, high-quality course materials while creating more meaningful and effective learning experiences for students.

"I've known Lance and worked alongside LAD for almost 20 years, and I've always respected their commitment to serving faculty and delivering high-quality custom course materials," said Greg Fenton, CEO of Fullglass.

The addition of LAD course packs further expands the content available through the Fullglass Courseware Platform, supporting Fullglass's mission of helping publishers, content providers, and educators unlock greater value from existing course materials without additional development overhead. By combining customized content with interactive learning tools, analytics, and student engagement features, the partnership creates new opportunities for institutions and instructors to improve learning outcomes while preserving the flexibility and personalization that custom course materials provide.

About Fullglass Education

Fullglass Education is a digital courseware platform that transforms existing textbooks and course materials into fully interactive, accessible learning experiences for higher education. The platform converts eBooks, PDFs, and other materials into customizable courseware with integrated assessments, study tools, and engagement analytics that connect directly to campus Learning Management Systems.

Learn more at www.fullglassai.com

About LAD Custom Publishing

LAD Custom Publishing is a leading provider of custom educational publishing solutions, helping faculty and institutions create course-specific materials tailored to their curriculum and teaching goals. Through content development, copyright management, production services, and custom publishing expertise, LAD enables educators to deliver highly relevant learning resources that support student success.

Learn more at www.ladcustompub.com

SOURCE Fullglass Education, Inc.