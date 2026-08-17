Fullglass Education Announces Technology Partnership with OpenStax

Partnership enables OpenStax professors to bring their adoptions to life through fully interactive, accessible courseware delivered through the Fullglass platform.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullglass Education today announced its official technology partnership with OpenStax through the OpenStax Technology Partner Program. Through this collaboration, faculty using OpenStax open education resources (OER) can now seamlessly deliver their course through the Fullglass platform, transforming their textbooks into interactive, accessible courseware designed to improve student engagement and learning outcomes.

OpenStax has long been a leader in making high-quality educational resources freely available to students and instructors around the world. By integrating OpenStax titles with the Fullglass platform, professors can easily convert their existing OER materials into dynamic courseware that includes built-in quizzes, flashcards, discussion boards, assignments, and other interactive learning tools – all while maintaining the affordability and accessibility that define the OER movement.

The Fullglass platform ensures that all courseware meets WCAG 2.2 accessibility stands, supporting institutions as they prepare for new digital accessibility requirements and work to improve the learning experiences for all learners. The platform seamlessly integrates into the campus Learning Management System (LMS), allowing instructors to spend less time configuring their courses and more time focusing on teaching and supporting their students.

"Open educational resources have transformed access to knowledge," said Greg Fenton, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fullglass Education. "Our partnership with OpenStax builds on that mission by making it easier than ever for faculty to bring these resources to life as interactive courseware that is accessible, engaging, low cost, and simple to deliver within their existing campus systems."

As institutions continue to prioritize affordability, accessibility, and student success, the partnership between Fullglass and OpenStax represents a shared commitment to expanding the impact of open education.

Faculty ready to elevate their OpenStax content through the Fullglass platform can learn more and schedule a live demo at www.fullglassai.com.

About Fullglass Education

Fullglass Education is an education technology company that transforms textbooks, PDFs, and course materials into fully interactive digital courseware in minutes. Through the Fullglass platform, publishers, institutions, and faculty can quickly create engaging learning experiences that include assessments, study tools, discussion features, and analytics; all while meeting WCAG 2.2 accessibility standards and integrating seamlessly with campus LMS platforms.

Learn more at www.fullglassai.com

About OpenStax

OpenStax is a nonprofit educational initiative based at Rice University. OpenStax provides free, peer-reviewed, openly licensed textbooks that are used by millions of students worldwide. By removing cost barriers to high-quality learning materials, OpenStax works to improve educational access and student success while supporting instructors with flexible, customizable resources.

Learn more at www.openstax.org

SOURCE Fullglass Education, Inc.