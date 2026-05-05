Fullglass Education and Business Expert Press Launch Courseware Partnership

The new partnership demonstrates a rapid path from publisher onboarding to courseware creation to professor adoption, with titles available for immediate use in upcoming academic terms.

TROY, Mich., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullglass Education, announced today a new partnership with Business Expert Press (BEP) to deliver interactive courseware built from BEP's catalog of business and professional titles. As part of the initial partnership, 17 BEP titles have been converted into courseware and are now available for immediate adoption by instructors and institutions.

Through the Fullglass platform, BEP's titles are transformed into fully interactive, accessible courseware experiences that include integrated assignments, student study tools, discussion boards, and instructor resources aligned directly with their content. Courses are delivered in a format that integrates seamlessly with campus Learning Managements Systems (LMS), providing a streamlined experience for both instructors and students.

"This partnership is a powerful example of what Fullglass is designed to do," said Lauren Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at Fullglass Education. "In a matter of weeks, we were able to work alongside Business Expert Press to launch a courseware strategy and bring high-quality titles to market in another format. Their team has curated a strong list of initial titles. We are thrilled to welcome BEP to the Fullglass platform and excited about the opportunity to expand access to their content through the Fullglass learning experiences."

Charlene Kronstedt, Director of Production at BEP, noted the importance of offering their content in more accessible, modern formats. "We are thrilled to partner with Fullglass Education to expand the reach and impact of our business catalog. By leveraging their sophisticated digital toolkit to convert our titles into seamless, LMS-integrated courseware, we are making it easier than ever for faculty to adopt high-quality materials that are ready for immediate use. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing innovative, curriculum-aligned resources that meet the needs of today's busy instructors and students."

By leveraging Fullglass technology, BEP retains full ownership of its content while unlocking new distribution and engagement opportunities through courseware. The partnership represents another step forward in Fullglass's mission to help publishers accelerate their courseware strategies by delivering modern, accessible learning experiences without the operational burden.

About Fullglass Education

Fullglass Education is a digital courseware platform that transforms existing textbooks and course materials into fully interactive, accessible learning experiences for higher education. The platform converts eBooks, PDFs, and other materials into customizable courseware with integrated assessments, study tools, and engagement analytics that connect directly to campus Learning Management Systems.

Learn more at www.fullglassai.com

About Business Expert Press

Business Expert Press is a leading publisher of concise, applied learning resources for students, faculty, and business professionals worldwide. Founded on the principle of providing "expert content for the business-minded," BEP's curated collections bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world practice. With a catalog spanning dozens of disciplines, from leadership and ethics to supply chain and analytics, BEP provides the focused insights necessary for success in today's evolving global economy.

Learn more at www.businessexpertpress.com

SOURCE Fullglass Education, Inc.