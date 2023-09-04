Ladder Market size in North America is set to grow by USD 234.1 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growth of the housing market drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ladder market in North America is estimated to increase by USD 234.1 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 4.55%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the housing market is notably driving the market growth. The surge in the growth of the construction market will increase the demand for ladders. Generally, extension ladders, single ladders, and standard stepladders are used in domestic applications. In North America, the housing market grew significantly between 2013 and 2020. For example, due to the rising demand for single-family rental homes, the number of residential apartments for rent in the US is expected to increase by 25%-30% by 2025. The growth of the housing market in North America is anticipated to boost the demand for household products such as ladders. Such factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Ladder Market 2023-2027

The ladder market in North America report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

The ladder market in North America report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors.

Ladder Market in North America - Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by material (Aluminum, Steel, Fiberglass, Wood, and Others), type (Step ladder, Step stools, Attic ladder, Folding ladder, and Others), and geography (North America)

· The market share growth by the aluminum segment will be significant during the forecast period. Aluminum is a lightweight and durable metal. Aluminum ladders are widely used due to their lightweight, durability, resistance to corrosion, portability, and non-conductive properties. As a result, the demand for aluminum ladders is expected to rise, contributing to market growth. Also, it can withstand heavy loads and can deliver stability while used. However, aluminum ladders are resistant to corrosion, which makes them appropriate for both outdoor and indoor use. The property of non-conductivity in aluminum makes aluminum ladders safer to use around electrical hazards, thereby lowering the risk of electrical shocks. Therefore, due to such advantages, the demand for aluminum ladders is going to grow, which will contribute toward the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Significant North America-Ladder Market Trends

The growth in the purchase of domestic ladders through online distribution channels is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The preference to buy household products online has increased among residential users over the last few years. Companies sell their products through offline stores and online portals. Moreover, the online channel broadens the visibility of products, which contributes to the growth of the online retail channel. When compared to the offline segment the online segment is expected to register faster growth during the forecast period. The rising Internet penetration, growth in the adoption of mobile Internet devices, and growing consumer awareness contribute to the growth of online sales of household products. Such factors will expand the sales of ladders among residential users, which, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Ladder Market In North America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ladder market in North America in 2023 and 2027

in 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the ladder market in North America size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the ladder market in North America across North America

across North America A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the ladder market in North American companies

Ladder Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 234.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.25 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alaco Ladder Inc., Bauer Corp., EGA Products Inc., Falcon Ladder and Scaffold, Fastenal Co., FeatherLite Industries Ltd., Gorilla Ladders, Hasegawa USA Inc., LockNClimb LLC, Louisville Ladder Inc., Lynn Ladder and Scaffolding Co. Inc., Material Control Inc., Menard Inc., Metallic Ladder Operations LLC, Moulton Ladder and Scaffold Co., P.W. Platforms Inc., Putnam Rolling Ladder Co. Inc., Tri Arc LLC, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Werner Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

