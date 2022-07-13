Ladder Market Study, Vendors to Focus on R&D operations - Technavio

Jul 13, 2022, 07:05 ET
The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2019 to 2024. The
growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27% during the
forecast period.
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the ladder market will be led by APAC during the forecast period. According to Technavio, the region is expected to account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growth of the housing market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is expected to be the key country for the market. In 2020, the industrial sector generated around 30.8% of China's GDP. Thus, the growth in the industrial sector is driving the use of ladders for industrial operations.
In this report, a detailed examination of key vendor insights, the latest drives and challenges, and potential future trends have been covered. According to our analysis, the market is fragmented with the presence of many local and regional vendors. The competition among these vendors is high, as players are equal in size and power, and the competition among them is high. Moreover, regional and local vendors are posing a threat to global vendors. Therefore, high investments in product innovation and product differentiation are essential to sustain the market. Hence, vendors are focusing on improving the R&D operations. They are also focusing on differentiating their product offerings from their competitors and substitute products.
This sample will also cover the following information
- Market Landscape
- Key regions and countries
- Overall market growth and forecast
- Market sizing methodology
- List of exhibits and Table of Contents
Scope of the ladder market
The ladder market report covers the following areas:
Main players of the ladder market
Alaco Ladder Inc., Alco Aluminium Ladders Pvt. Ltd., FeatherLite Inc., Hasegawa Kogyo Co. Ltd., LockNClimb LLC, Louisville Ladder Inc., Lynn Ladder & Scaffolding Co. Inc., P.W. Platforms Inc., TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd., and WernerCo are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Alaco Ladder Inc. - The company manufactures a wide range of multipurpose ladders for various applications or industries, including stepladders and stools, rolling workstands, extension, fire ladders, agricultural ladders, platform ladders and shelf and counter ladders.
- Alco Aluminium Ladders Pvt. Ltd. - The company manufactures Aluminium Ladders, FRP Ladders, Hydraulic Ladders and Scaffolding.
- FeatherLite Inc. - The company manufactures step ladders, cross step ladders, extension ladders, platform ladders, multipurpose ladders, and ladder accessories.
Key Drivers and Challenges Impacting growth of Ladder Market
The growth of the housing market is driving the growth of the ladder market. Consumers typically use extension ladders, single ladders, and standard stepladders in their houses. Factors such as high sales of modern residential dwellings and improvements in economic conditions and consumer spending power are driving the global housing market. Many developing countries, such as China, Brazil, and India are witnessing rapid urbanization, which has increased the demand for new housing projects.
Intense competition is challenging the growth of the ladder market. The use of mobility vehicles such as forklift vehicles instead of ladders in developing countries is a hurdle faced by vendors operating in the global ladders market. Moreover, small manufacturers in end-user industries prefer to use affordable substitutes or counterfeit products, which intensifies competition, as vendors have to reduce the prices of their products. This, in turn, reduces the profit margins of vendors.
Segmentation of the ladder market
- Application
- Industrial
- Domestic
- Commercial
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Key Highlights of the Ladder Market
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Elaborate information on factors that will help or hinder ladder market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the parent market and its analysis
- Projections on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Detailed information on vendors, including key offerings and news
|
Ladder Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.27%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 1.19 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.63
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alaco Ladder Inc., Alco Aluminium Ladders Pvt. Ltd., FeatherLite Inc., Hasegawa Kogyo Co. Ltd., LockNClimb LLC, Louisville Ladder Inc., Lynn Ladder & Scaffolding Co. Inc., P.W. Platforms Inc., TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd., and WernerCo
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
