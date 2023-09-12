Ladder Market to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rising demand for extension and platform ladders to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The ladder market is expected to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Industrial, Domestic, and Commercial), Material (Aluminium, Steel, Fiberglass, Wood, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Rising demand for extension and platform ladders is a key factor driving market growth. The extension ladder is a self-supporting ladder, which can be adjusted to the length of the ladder. Supplier-supplied extension ladders consist of two or more ladder sections, which are used to adjust the height of the ladder as needed. In addition, platform ladders are widely used for commercial applications such as construction and other industries where users need to reach and work at heights. Some of the most common applications of platform ladders are construction, automotive, and aerospace. The growth of application industries will increase the need for platform scale and scalability. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ladder Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the ladder market: ALCO ALUMINIUM LADDERS Pvt. Ltd., Argent Industrial Ltd., Bauer Corp., EGA Products Inc., Falcon Ladder and Scaffold, Fastenal Co., Frenehard and Michaux, Gorilla Ladders, Hasegawa USA Inc., LockNClimb LLC, Louisville Ladder Inc., Lynn Ladder and Scaffolding Co. Inc., Menard Inc., Moulton Ladder and Scaffold Co., P.W. Platforms Inc., Putnam Rolling Ladder Co. Inc., TB Davies, Tri Arc LLC, Werner Co., and Zhejiang Aopeng Industry and Trading Co. Ltd.

Market to observe 4.91% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

An increase in the adoption of sustainable product manufacturing by companies is a major trend in the market.

The ladder is designed to provide durability for several uses.

Depending on their application and usage patterns, they are either recovered or discarded.

Furthermore, wood, steel, and aluminum are mainly used as source materials for the waste generated by disposing of ladders.

Firstly, owing to the implementation of strict environmental legislation and growing demand for eco-friendly products from both manufacturers and consumers alike, there has also been an increase in demand for eco-friendly ladders.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Increased automation is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The major challenge facing ladder market operators worldwide is using mobile devices such as forklifts instead of ladders for access, mainly in warehouses and related applications, especially in developing countries.

In addition, warehouse automation is another major challenge that reduces the need for scales.

Competition is enhanced by the adoption of traditional products, substitutes, and imitations.

Increasing automation will reduce the use of traditional ladders in some industries by the end user, thereby reducing demand.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The industrial segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Ladders are used for many applications in the industrial sector. In the mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics industries, ladders are used in a wide variety of operations, including plant setup, product assembly, maintenance, repair, and overhaul MRO. An increase in manufacturing activity will drive demand for production support equipment, such as ladders. Massive investment in the construction sector is driven by rapid urbanization and rising per capita incomes in emerging economies. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments,

Ladder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALCO ALUMINIUM LADDERS Pvt. Ltd., Argent Industrial Ltd., Bauer Corp., EGA Products Inc., Falcon Ladder and Scaffold, Fastenal Co., Frenehard and Michaux, Gorilla Ladders, Hasegawa USA Inc., LockNClimb LLC, Louisville Ladder Inc., Lynn Ladder and Scaffolding Co. Inc., Menard Inc., Moulton Ladder and Scaffold Co., P.W. Platforms Inc., Putnam Rolling Ladder Co. Inc., TB Davies, Tri Arc LLC, Werner Co., and Zhejiang Aopeng Industry and Trading Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

