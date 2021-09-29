Ladder Partners with Redtail Technology to Make Life Insurance Easy for Advisors

"We are thrilled to partner with Redtail Technology to provide solutions that meet advisors where they are." Tweet this

"We are thrilled to partner with Redtail Technology to provide solutions that meet advisors where they are," said Diana Angelini, Head of Ladder for Advisors . "This new integration will make it easy for advisors to access trusted life insurance technology and seamlessly refer their clients through their CRM that they already use every day."

Ladder's flexible term life insurance gives policyholders the power to instantly decrease their coverage at any time as their needs change and can save customers up to 40% over the course of their term. The digital-first application process takes as little as five minutes to complete and goes all the way up to $8M in coverage.

"Through this new integration with Ladder, we're able to introduce further efficiencies for advisors who include insurance services as a part of their comprehensive financial planning offerings," said Redtail CEO Brian McLaughlin . "Ease of access from Redtail CRM to critical tools supporting the life insurance component of their practice will be a huge plus for advisors, and we're excited to work with Ladder in making that available."

The Ladder and Redtail Technology integration is now live for advisors to access in all 50 states.

About Ladder

Ladder offers flexible life insurance in minutes. Using an all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting, Ladder makes term life insurance as accessible, affordable, and beloved as it should be. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and offers coverage up to $8M in all 50 states. To learn more, visit ladderlife.com .

About Redtail Technology

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications, and integrating with many of the industry's most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.redtailtechnology.com .

Media Contact

Liana Corwin, [email protected]

Ladder Insurance Services, LLC (CA license # OK22568; AR license # 3000140372) distributes term life insurance products issued by multiple insurers – for further details see ladderlife.com. All insurance products are governed by the terms set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Each insurer has financial responsibility for its own products.

2109.23-LD

Rev. 9/2021

SOURCE Ladder

