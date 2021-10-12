Ladder Releases Debut Brand Campaign Designed to Reach New Generation of Consumers

Developed in partnership with AdAge's 2020 Newcomer Agency of the Year FRED & FARID , and directed by award-winning director and costume designer Casey Storm (of Spike Jonze and David Fincher credits), Ladder's "So Good" campaign is built around a unique consumer insight: almost 1 in 2 couples with life insurance joke about taking each other out for the payout, according to a recent survey of 3,000+ respondents.

"So Good is everything we were looking for: it's memorable, it's relatable, but most importantly it's different."

Centering on a family who has booby trapped their home, the spot shows Dad expertly navigating his normal day-to-day of dynamite sticks and children's archery bows, all the while lovingly humoring his very "creative" family. The commercial feels immediately relatable, yet completely unexpected. It is that combination of familiarity and surprise that enables the brand to cut through the noise in a unique way.

"So Good is everything we were looking for: it's memorable, it's relatable, but most importantly it's different." said Olivia Borsje, VP of Marketing at Ladder. "Taking a fresh, innovative approach to advertising helps signal that our product is fresh and innovative too. The brand promise is incredibly strong and resonates with a generation of consumers that feels like life insurance wasn't built for them."

"It's rare these days to have a client that fights for a brave creative idea as much as the creative team. You can't help but dedicate yourself to their success," said the team from FRED & FARID Los Angeles.

"The concept made me laugh out loud. I felt like it was comical, bold, and distinctly unique in advertising," said Casey Storm. "It was an opportunity to make a short film that would be watchable and re-watchable, and would make the viewer laugh. I wanted to make life insurance more relatable and less overwhelming."

Ladder's mission is to redeem life insurance for digital consumers — making it as accessible, affordable, and beloved as it should be. Part of it means facilitating the conversation around life insurance, which can feel intimidating. By reflecting back their own humor, Ladder empowers viewers to crack open that conversation in a way that feels familiar.

Ladder's "So Good" spot is now live across the country on TV networks and streaming platforms, including Hulu, Roku, and Tubi.

About Ladder

Ladder is the digital life insurance company of tomorrow. Offering flexible term coverage in minutes that can save policyholders up to 40%*, Ladder uses an all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting to make life insurance as accessible, affordable, and beloved as it should be. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and offers coverage up to $8M in all 50 states. To learn more, visit ladderlife.com .

About FRED & FARID

FRED & FARID is a purpose driven company producing meaningful ideas, grounding brands into culture. Based in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Shanghai, FRED & FARID's culture is a peculiar mix of the french sense of craft and taste, the Chinese sense of tactic and digital, and the American sense of vision and strategy. The agency focuses on creative consulting, brand strategy, branding, content & social activation, and has produced 1800+ creative campaigns for 250+ brands in 33+ industries, winning 1000+ awards and 30+ industry titles – including Cannes Grand Prix and D&AD 3rd Independent Network.

Website: www.fredfarid.com

Media Contact

Liana Corwin, [email protected]

Jalila Levesque, [email protected]

Assets

:60 "SO GOOD" FILM: https://youtu.be/YvYGO4o334I

KEY VISUAL: https://www.dropbox.com/s/amal3yv0dazvuub/Ladder_KeyVisual_Dog.jpg?dl=0

STILLS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1d747asmcrepx0u/AAD-15ho_axDrl61dLZLE3WQa?dl=0

Credits

Title of Ad: "SO GOOD"

Brand: Ladder

VP of Marketing: Olivia Borsje

Brand Marketing Manager: Casey Dubie

Marketing Director: Conor Coughlan

Director of Communications: Liana Corwin

Agency: FRED & FARID Los Angeles

Chief Creative Officers: Fred & Farid

Creative Director: Chelsea Steiger

Business Director: Nathan Smith

Copywriter: Hilary Smith

Brand Strategist: Jess Neill

Executive Producer: Amanda Van Caneghem

Producer: Kristin Childers

Production Company: Kapsized

Director: Casey Storm

Executive Producer: Jed Herold

Executive Producer: Scott Kaplan

DP: Jake Polonsky

Producer: John Gilliland

Editorial: EXILE

Editor: Matt Murphy

Assistant Editor: Eduardo Wong

Executive Producer: CL Kumpata

HOP: Jennifer Locke

Post Producer: David Won

Color: CO3

Senior Colorist: Sean Coleman

Senior Producer: Matt Moran

VFX:Parliament

Finishing: Cosmo Street

Taylor Armstrong - Head of VFX/Finishing department

Composer: John Gold/Women of Big Sur

Sound Mix: Lime Studios

Mixer: Sam Casas

Executive Producer: Susie Boyajan

Disclosure

Ladder Insurance Services, LLC (CA license # OK22568; AR license # 3000140372) distributes term life insurance products issued by multiple insurers – for further details see ladderlife.com. All insurance products are governed by the terms set forth in the applicable insurance policy. Each insurer has financial responsibility for its own products.

*Savings in premium compared with the same customer maintaining their full coverage amount for the policy term. Savings attained by decreasing coverage every three years over the policy's full term on a $1.4M, 20 year policy. Prices valid as of June 15, 2021.

SOURCE Ladder

Related Links

http://www.ladderlife.com

