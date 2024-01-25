Ladder Up Embarks on 29th Tax Season to Provide Free Tax Services to Chicagoans in Need

Ladder Up

25 Jan, 2024, 18:05 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As tax season approaches, Ladder Up, a Chicago-based nonprofit, reaffirms its commitment to assisting individuals and households facing financial constraints by offering free tax services to Illinois residents earning up to $32,000 as individuals or $64,000 as households. The organization's 29th tax season kicks off on January 27, 2024, with 13 conveniently located tax sites throughout the Chicagoland area.

Ladder Up understands the challenges many face when trying to navigate tax forms without the financial means to hire an accountant. This non-profit's free tax assistance provides a vital resource to ensure accurate and timely filing of both state and federal tax forms.

"This year marks our 29th tax season, and with patience and attention to detail, we will make it our best one yet," says Ladder Up Executive Director, Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek.

Ladder Up's impact is profound, with a track record of alleviating the stress associated with tax season and helping individuals secure the largest refunds they are entitled to, ultimately keeping more of their hard-earned money. In the 2023 tax season, 750+ certified volunteers generously donated over 27,000 hours of service, assisting 21,000 individuals and households in filing 13,500 tax returns. The total refunds processed amounted to an impressive $19,114,658, with an average refund of $1,428.

Beginning on January 27th, Chicago residents can visit one of 13 locations, or work with volunteers online via Ladder Up's eTAP Program.

ABOUT LADDER UP

Founded in 1994, when 22-year-old Chicago business analyst and volunteer basketball coach Robert Burke saw how the hardworking families of his west side team were struggling to make ends meet, he took a shot at helping. With the goal of securing unclaimed tax credits for the people of this underserved but deserving community, he recruited 90 colleagues to prepare tax returns at no cost. The efforts paid off, returning over $150,000 in tax refunds to 120 families. Today Ladder Up has returned 1.2 Billion to clients, helping more than 750,000, offering free financial programs to help clients secure the tax refunds they deserve, gain the knowledge to navigate today's complex financial systems and obtain financial aid to make college dreams a reality. 

