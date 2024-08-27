Ladders launches online resume services to help applicants secure six-figure jobs

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladders , the career site for jobs that pay $100,000 or more, launched new online resume services today. These include optimization for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), Linkedin profiles, and cover letters. These new resume services combine a human touch with the latest AI technology. "What's different about this from any traditional resume service is the hybrid approach. At Ladders, our resume services combine AI-driven insights with professional expertise to craft resumes that are not only optimized for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) but also resonate with hiring managers. Whether you're opting for an AI-Written Resume for swift enhancements or a human rewritten resume for in-depth customization, our services are tailored to showcase applicants' unique skills and experiences, setting them apart in the job market," said Ladders Director of Growth Marketing John Mullinix.

Ladders online resume services

Ladders will perfectly tailor resumes to appeal to both ATS and human reviewers. The professional resume review includes strategic resume structuring that tailors keywords to match specific jobs and highlights applicants' strongest assets. "This is a customized online resume experience," said Mullinix. "Our team infuses each resume with an individual applicant's unique professional personal narrative."

Ladders Linkedin profile optimization

The Ladders resumes services team will also help job seekers optimize their LinkedIn profiles. They'll provide professional advice on how to articulate your accomplishments and organize your LinkedIn profile to make it rank higher and appear in more recruiters' searches.

Premium members receive Ladders resume services discounts

Enhanced resume services start at just $29. Premium Ladders members receive discounted rates, including free AI-Optimized resumes.

Ladders resume services offerings

Professional Resume AI Optimized Resume Professional Cover Letter AI optimized Cover letter Linkedin Profile Optimization

About Ladders, Inc.

Ladders, Inc., is the number one career site for professionals seeking six-figure jobs and ongoing vocational enrichment. Ladders services, including Apply4Me, Ladders Premium, and Ladders Resume Services make top-end professionals' lives easier. Ladders has more than seven million members who use the platform to manage, market and move up in their careers. Aim higher and search smarter at TheLadders.com .

