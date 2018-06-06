Ladders Launches Third Page™ to Bring Unprecedented Candidate Insights to $100k+ Job Recruitment

With Third Page, Ladders members are presented with optional questions to "tell employers more about [themselves]", and respond to as many or as few as they like. The member's responses are added to their profile, in addition to their full resume and contact information, and are then made viewable to interested Ladders recruiters. The average Ladders Third Page user has answered 125 total questions, with a total of 1.5 million question responses recorded since Third Page's beta launch in early May 2018.

"The recruitment process is evolving drastically, and companies are looking to connect with candidates who not only fit a role from a professional standpoint, but are also able to mesh with the team and company's culture. At the same time, candidates who are increasingly bombarded with inbound interest from recruiters are craving a more personalized experience," said Marc Cenedella, Founder & CEO, Ladders. "On that note, we are incredibly excited to launch Third Page, which gives both companies and our members the opportunity to make deeper connections and have more productive conversations right out of the gate."

Third Page has already revealed fascinating insights amongst over 10,000 Ladders members who participated in the beta rollout, such as:

35% of candidates think they're smarter than their bosses

41% would move out of state for an additional $10,000 in pay

in pay 31% would take a pay cut for their dream job

77% would like to have the flexibility to work from home

70% wouldn't work at a company without health insurance

99% say they'd be a good boss; but only 17% definitely want their next job to be a promotion

Other questions, designed to showcase personality and act as potential conversation starters, include: "Have you ever spent your entire paycheck in one night?"; "Do you smile for pictures?"; "Does money buy happiness?"; "Do you buy cookies for the office?" and "Do you sing in the shower?" These questions present a much more well-rounded view of each individual candidate, going far beyond the basics of their professional experiences and credentials, and providing deeper insights into their personalities and preferences.

"With the market for top talent fiercer than ever, Third Page gives candidates the opportunity to share more about themselves and what they are looking for in their next jobs, and gives employers a leg up on the competition," Cenedella continued. "By providing a deeper understanding of candidates before even picking up the phone, Third Page enables talent acquisition executives to make better hires, faster and smarter than ever before."

Potential candidates and employers can learn more about Third Page and join Ladders by visiting theladders.com (for job seekers) and recruit.theladders.com/thirdpage (for employers).

About Ladders

Ladders, Inc. the leading career site for $100K+ jobs, offers its over 10 million professional members the tools, news, and exclusive job listings they need to take their careers to the next level. At the same time, employers benefit from deep, data-driven insights into qualified, active candidates, enabling them to hire faster and with greater efficiency. Founded in 2003, Ladders is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit theladders.com (members) and recruit.theladders.com (employers).

Media Contact:

North 6th Agency, Inc. (For Ladders)

212-334-9753, ext. 143, ladders@n6a.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ladders-launches-third-page-to-bring-unprecedented-candidate-insights-to-100k-job-recruitment-300660362.html

SOURCE Ladders, Inc.

Related Links

http://theladders.com

