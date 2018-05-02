Ladders Market 2018: Global Report Forecast to 2022 - Key Players are Featherlite, Louisville Ladder, P.W. Platforms, T.B. Davies, and Werner

The global ladder market to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing popularity of fiberglass ladders. Vendors are increasingly using fiberglass to manufacture ladders, which are commonly known as glass-reinforced plastic (GRP) ladders. The advantages associated with these ladders such as lightweight, durability, and high tensile strength makes them suitable for multipurpose applications. Moreover, these fiberglass ladders are suitable for applications that involve direct contact with electricity since fiberglass is a good insulator of electricity.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in residential and commercial construction activities. The economic growth and increased spending is resulting in a rise in number of residential and commercial construction activities. The construction activity is increasing in MEA due to the rising number of government initiatives to promote tourism.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing adoption of the DIY trend. DIY refers to the building of products from scratch instead of purchasing the finished goods and leads to the backward integration of raw materials.

Key Vendors

Featherlite (Featherlite Ladders)

Louisville Ladder

P.W. Platforms

T.B. DAVIES (Cardiff)

Werner

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Landscape



5. Market Sizing



6. Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Application



8. Customer Landscape



9. Regional Landscape



10. Decision Framework



11. Drivers and Challenges



12. Market Trends



13. Vendor Landscape



14. Vendor Analysis



