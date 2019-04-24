Ladenburg Appoints Industry Leader David Ballard To Newly-Created Position Of Senior Vice President, Enterprise Services

MIAMI, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK) ("Ladenburg"), a publicly-traded, diversified financial services company, today announced the appointment of veteran industry operations and technology leader David Ballard as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Services.

In this newly-created role, Mr. Ballard will provide executive leadership at the enterprise level with respect to operations and technology, while spearheading the company's Enterprise Service Initiative, which has been formed to enhance the financial advisor service experience, drive efficiencies and accelerate growth across Ladenburg. In support of this mission, Mr. Ballard will partner closely with the leadership teams of Ladenburg's five independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) subsidiary firms, encompassing Securities America, Triad Advisors, Investacorp, Securities Service Network (SSN) and KMS Financial Services.

Richard Lampen, Chairman, President and CEO of Ladenburg, said, "We are delighted to welcome David Ballard to Ladenburg. With over 30 years of experience, David brings a wealth of operations and technology expertise from some of the largest firms in the independent advisory and brokerage space. He will be a key member of our executive team, overseeing and guiding the future of Ladenburg's enterprise service capabilities, in close collaboration with our IAB subsidiaries. With the addition of David to our organization, we are well-positioned to reinforce our company's industry leadership with respect to operations and technology strategies that create value for our financial advisors, and by extension, our strategic partners, employees and shareholders."

Adam Malamed, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Ladenburg, said, "More than ever, advisor productivity and satisfaction are being driven by the technology and operational service experience that firms can deliver as a core component of their value proposition. In this rapidly-evolving industry landscape, bringing aboard a recognized leader of David Ballard's caliber underscores Ladenburg's commitment to providing our IAB subsidiaries with the intellectual and financial capital, technology and other growth resources necessary to deliver an exceptional advisor service experience. David's decision to join our senior executive team reflects Ladenburg's ongoing growth trajectory and robust competitive position as a leading innovator of the network model in the independent financial advice space, with an advisor-centric service model that prioritizes investment in innovation, operations and technology."

Mr. Ballard, who will report to Adam Malamed, will focus on the following key goals under the Enterprise Service Initiative, which will involve senior leaders across Ladenburg and its IAB firms:

Enhancing the financial advisor service experience Ladenburg and its IAB firms provide

Further differentiating Ladenburg and its IABs with both existing advisors and prospective advisor recruits

Reinforcing Ladenburg's ability to grow on a scalable basis, while driving efficiencies in ways that directly benefit financial advisors

Optimizing the sharing of best practices, data and expertise with respect to advisor service across Ladenburg and its IAB firms

Mr. Ballard joins Ladenburg from Docupace Technologies, a leading digital operations technology provider in the wealth management space, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer. Previously, Mr. Ballard served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cetera Financial Group. That role followed more than two decades in executive and management roles at several firms in the independent financial advisory and asset management industries, including AIG Advisor Group, SunAmerica Mutual Funds and AIG Retirement Services.

David Ballard, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Services for Ladenburg, said, "I am excited to join Ladenburg, which has a unique vision for the future of financial advice, dedicated resources to fulfill that vision, and a culture that inspires different teams and functions to work collaboratively towards shared goals. Ladenburg stands out with its commitment to striking the right balance between celebrating diversity in corporate cultures and brand identities, while delivering superior service that emphasizes enhancing and simplifying the advisor experience. Consistent with this approach, I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues to help drive a new stage of innovation, growth and success for the company, its IAB firms and their financial advisors."

About Ladenburg

