Läderach - Chocolatier Suisse To Assume The Leases For 34 Stores In The United States

Johannes Läderach, CEO, Läderach Group: "After our successful and encouraging US market entry with four stores in the North East and excellent nationwide e-commerce demand, these new stores are the perfect opportunity to share the joy of fresh chocolate from Switzerland with chocolate lovers from coast to coast."

Läderach – chocolatier suisse has stood for top-quality handcrafted Swiss chocolate specialties since 1962. The family company has more than 1000 employees and is headquartered in the canton of Glarus in Switzerland. Since September 2012, Läderach has been producing its own chocolate mass. This means that they are one of the few premium producers that can guarantee sustainable quality from the cocoa bean to the end product.

The company produces exclusively in Switzerland. Their artisanal chocolate products first of all the original FrischSchoggiTM (fresh chocolate) are currently sold in over 100 Läderach chocolateries in Switzerland, Germany, the UK, the USA and Canada, as through sales partners in the Middle East and Asia. To learn more, visit www.laderach.com.

