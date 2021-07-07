Läderach To Open 15 New Premium Chocolate Stores in Simon Properties Across California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and Virginia

"We are proud to expand in the US and bring the joy of our fresh premium Swiss chocolate to Simon properties coast-to-coast. We've had high e-commerce demand of our chocolate for everyday consumption and gifting in these new locations for the past year and can't wait to bring our in-store experience to life there. A chocolate experience that will awaken all five senses because of our passion to deliver the freshest, highest quality chocolate possible," said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America.

"Shoppers love chocolate and we are thrilled to have Läderach – chocolatier suisse join the mix of retailers to enhance our shoppers visit. With over 85 varieties of chocolate directly from Switzerland, Läderach's relentless focus on creating a memorable, in-store chocolate experience is synonymous with our goals for our properties and retail partners," said Miles Sutcliffe, Director of Leasing.

Läderach's 15 new premium chocolate stores in Simon properties include:

Läderach's store openings build upon its retail and e-commerce expansion to satisfy the growing premium chocolate demand that started in November 2019 with its entry into NYC, Toronto and London. In December 2020, Läderach opened its world's largest and 100th store in the world on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Through the end of Q3 2021, Läderach will continue to announce and open 15 additional store locations coast-to-coast. In June, Läderach opened two stores in South Florida, including Miami's Aventura Mall.

About Läderach – chocolatier suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach – chocolatier suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with 1,000+ employees representing 47 nationalities and over 100 stores worldwide, Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (extra-large tablets of fresh chocolate), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, airy MiniMousses and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more, visit www.laderach.com.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

