COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies in Leather (LiL) announced their upcoming annual parade and rally, scheduled for September 9–12. Celebrating female unity and the freedom of the ride, the annual event regularly represents a wide spectrum of women across many ages, races, and economic backgrounds. United in their love of motorcycling, the LiL Rally will be held in College Station and features a variety of events, vendors, and biker-friendly activities. Representing over 30 states, all women riders are welcome, with all makes and models of rides. Riders are asked to register online ahead of the parade, with $50 for a weekend pass and $30 for a one-day Saturday parade pass (available only at gate).

‘Ladies in Leather’ – Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade in U.S. Set for Third Annual Parade and Rally; Presented by The Ranch Harley-Davidson ‘Ladies in Leather’ – Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade in U.S. Set for Third Annual Parade and Rally; Presented by The Ranch Harley-Davidson

Ladies in Leather: A Tradition of Sisterhood

"We often get asked: why do you do this – what unites you all?" explained Ladies in Leather. "Sure, we're all women. But beneath the surface, it is so much more than that. We are wives, daughters, mothers, and sisters. We are caregivers, nurturers, and providers of endless love and affection. We are homemakers and business professionals. We are divorcees and retirees, and some of us are wandering women, just trying to find our place in this world. We are all diverse – like a giant quilt woven with a million different fabrics. We share an unspoken bond with one another and it is a feeling that can't be taught or learned, but must be experienced. This is why. The LiL Parade and Rally is our weekend. It is our time to forget about our jobs and duties as women, and just enjoy something simpler. When we throw our leg over that bike, we become one entity. We are sisters in the wind – we are Lady Riders!"

Ladies in Leather: Major Events Schedule

Wrenching with Rocky: Hands-on bike workshop for all skill levels.

Hands-on bike workshop for all skill levels. Slow Speed Maneuvers with Penni & Lori: Biking lessons; class sizes limited.

Biking lessons; class sizes limited. Comedy Hypnosis Show – Gary Michaels : Two shows, Friday and Saturday night @ 7:30 in LiL "After Dark" Nightclub.

Two shows, Friday and Saturday night @ 7:30 in LiL "After Dark" Nightclub. Bad Girl 24/7 – Dr. Saint James Limoges : Meet and greet, Friday 5–7 p.m. @ Bad Girl booth; Saturday 6 p.m. in the LiL Bad Girl Theatre.

Meet and greet, Friday 5–7 p.m. @ Bad Girl booth; Saturday in the LiL Bad Girl Theatre. LiL "After Dark" Nightclub: Friday and Saturday night, 9 p.m. to midnight ; DJ Krys Locke, Piper Daily performing "Mistress."

Friday and Saturday night, ; DJ Krys Locke, performing "Mistress." LiL Outdoor Stage: Performances by DJ Catalina, "Sweet Pain Rocks," and the "Johnny Riley Band."

Performances by DJ Catalina, "Sweet Pain Rocks," and the "Johnny Riley Band." Other Events Scheduled: A 9/11 memorial light tribute, Ladies Bike Games, Ladies Loud Pipes Contest, and a Bike Wash.

For the latest LiL updates and schedule announcements, join them on social media: Facebook.

Media Contact:

A Cohen, Founder

409 454-4983

[email protected]

SOURCE Ladies in Leather