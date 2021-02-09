"Ladies, It's Not Our Fault, It's Our Hormones and High Heels" Radio Show Makes Debut on 77 WABC Sunday Feb 14th at 3 p.m.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies, It's Not Our Fault, It's Our Hormones and High Heels!" weekly radio show will make its debut show on 77 WABC Talk Radio on Valentine's Day, Sunday February 14th from 3-4pm. After a successful run on AM 970 The Answer, hosts Julie Sagoskin, Lisa Avellino and Jacqui Justice will be bringing their expertise and humor to one of America's most listened to radio stations.

This breakthrough show, which gives women of all backgrounds a chance to express themselves, aims to show how fashion impacts wellness and vice versa. Editor-in-Chief of Resident Magazine, Julie Sagoskin, gives her tips and tricks on all things style and lifestyle related, fitness guru Lisa Avellino educates listeners on how to get fit in the healthiest, easiest and most effective way possible, and functional nutritionist Jacqui Justice has just the juice recipe - or mocktail for you!

These three dynamic personalities are also the co-founders of The Skinny Line, www.theskinnyline.com an all-natural line of spritzes, creams and supplements meant to help you lose weight, build your immune system and stay healthy with scientifically proven ingredients. Unlike fad diets, The Skinny Line is created by women for women who want to safeguard their health and curb their appetite and achieve long-term results.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on our health, mindset and overall well-being, and this provocative show examines how our style and wellness routines influence each other - and make us look and feel better, from the inside out.

These three knowledgeable and humorous hosts offer insight and interviews with some of today's hottest personalities on the most trending topics. Past guests have included supermodel Beverly Johnson, designers Nicole Miller, Dennis Basso, Josie Natori, Joan Lunden, Carson Kressley, Andre Leon Talley and many more!

About The Skinny Line Brand:

The Skinny Line Collection is a 100% all-natural line of weight loss products specially formulated for women, as well as an information source for women on health, diet, and beauty.

The mission is for women to come to any of our platforms and leave with accessible value that they can implement into their everyday lives and be the best version of themselves.

For product details and to get started go to: www.theskinnyline.com

