Ladies, Let's Rise. Introducing Dough, a New Website That Makes it Easy to Shop Women-Owned and Harness the Power of 'Wallet Feminists'

BOSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boston-based e-commerce website Dough has emerged from stealth and announced the launch of its subscription service, which provides members access to exclusive features, pricing, and products from women-owned companies. Motivated by the tremendous wallet power of female shoppers and the fact that women influence 80% of consumer spending, Anna Palmer and Vanessa Bruce founded Dough to make it easy for women-led brands to connect with like-minded shoppers, and for wallet feminists to easily find and support women-owned businesses.

"If every person in the U.S. spent just $20 at a woman-owned business, it would drive more than $5 billion toward female-led companies each month," says Anna Palmer, co-founder of Dough. "Our mission is to make it fun and easy for shoppers to direct their wallet power to women."

Dough has released 1,000 founding memberships , available for $89 on a first-come, first-served basis. New subscribers will also receive a starter kit of women-owned products from brands like Dagne Dover by Deepa, Jessy and Melissa, and GOLDE by Trinity, valued at more than $120 and curated by former Lucky Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Brandon Holley. With new features added every week, there is always something to explore, from the brands you know and love, to companies you have yet to discover. Examples include Blume by Taran & Bunny , This Bar Saves Lives by Kristen Bell, Hint by Kara , and more.

"Anna and I were inspired to build a movement of women supporting women with their wallets," says Vanessa Bruce, co-founder of Dough. "Rather than wait more than 100 years for change to trickle down from the top — which is how long it would take at the current pace — we created Dough to make equity happen from the bottom up."

The company has raised a $1.4 million seed round led by Flybridge Capital, Able Partners and more.

If you're a woman-owned business looking to join Dough's growing roster of brands, click here .

About Dough

Founded by entrepreneurs Anna Palmer and Vanessa Bruce, Dough is a Boston-based e-commerce company fighting for women's equality and their financial security by harnessing shoppers' collective wallet power. Through its online subscription service, Dough gives its members access to personally-curated products, exclusive pricing and discounts, secret collections and free gifts from women-owned companies. With hundreds of brands available on the Dough platform, and more added every day, consumers with diverse interests and budgets are sure to find products that suit their needs. To learn more about Dough or to sign up for a membership, visit www.joindough.com .

