Ladies of Virtue Celebrates 14 Years of Empowering Girls at Annual "Leading with Virtue" Cocktail Reception on November 6

Chicago professionals and community leaders invited to support LOV's mission to prepare Black girls to become confident, purpose-driven leaders

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies of Virtue (LOV) proudly announces its 14th Annual Leading with Virtue Cocktail Reception, to be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Venue West Chicago. This highly anticipated evening will unite more than 200 Chicago professionals and community leaders in celebration of LOV's mission to prepare Black girls to become confident and purpose-driven leaders.

CBS Chicago News Anchor Audrina Sinclair will emcee the event, with Emmy Award-winning Val Warner of ABC 7 Chicago serving as the pink carpet host. Guests will enjoy an evening of elegance and impact featuring hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, a live auction and music by a DJ. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased at lovchicago.org/leadingwithvirtue .

At this year's fundraiser, Ladies of Virtue will honor six dynamic women who lead with purpose, passion and perseverance with the 2025 Leading with Virtue Awards. These women are executives, entrepreneurs and community leaders who embody excellence, integrity and service:

Aris Singleton — Chief Executive Officer, tgin (Thank God It's Natural)

— Barbara Bates — Owner, Barbara Bates Fashions, Inc.; Founder, Barbara Bates Foundation

— Dr. Tameeka Christian — Champion for Community-Driven Change, J.B. & M.K. Pritzker Family Foundation

— Amber Johnson — Global Vice President, Commercial/CPO, Mars Wrigley & PepsiCo

— Valencia Koker — Executive Director and Senior Vice President, City Year Chicago

— Dyanna Knight Lewis—Regional Vice President/Publisher, Real Times Media, Chicago Defender

In addition, LOV will honor PepsiCo with the Legacy Builders Award, recognizing the brand's lasting impact and commitment to empowering communities.

The 2025 Leading with Virtue Annual Fundraiser is chaired by Board Member Sheilina Henry who was also one of Ladies of Virtue's first mentors. Since its launch in 2011, this annual event has grown from 40 supporters to more than 200 attendees annually. The fundraiser provides essential general operating funds that sustain LOV's programs, ensuring that every girl is prepared for college, career and leadership in her community.

Last year's event raised over $244,000, allowing LOV to expand its programs and deepen its impact, making it possible to:

Serve over 3,000 young women and girls during the 2024–2025 program year (643 enrolled in mentoring and leadership program; 2,397 residents served through community outreach)

during the 2024–2025 program year (643 enrolled in mentoring and leadership program; 2,397 residents served through community outreach) Presented at the National Mentoring Summit in Washington, D.C.

Expand LOV Club programming into eight new schools

Build strategic partnerships with CVS Health, Starbucks, Chicago Fire Department and many more

Funds raised at the 2025 Leading with Virtue Cocktail Reception will further Ladies of Virtue's mission to empower girls through mentorship, leadership development and community action. For every $1,200 raised, one participant will be matched with a mentor, receive career preparation and lead a community project.

"Ladies of Virtue has been committed to helping Black girls see themselves as leaders of today," said Jamila Trimuel, founder and CEO of Ladies of Virtue. "The Leading with Virtue Cocktail Reception is a celebration of 14 years, making a strong impact in Chicago. It is also a testament to what happens when a community invests in the brilliance and potential of our girls. Every dollar raised helps us create pathways for the next generation of confident, purpose-driven women."

Event Details

Event: Leading with Virtue Annual Fundraiser

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Time: 6–9 p.m.

Location: Venue West Chicago, 221 N. Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60612

Tickets: $175—Includes hors d'oeuvres, open bar, live auction and DJ

Purchase Tickets: lovchicago.org/leadingwithvirtue

MC: Audrina Sinclair, CBS News Chicago

Pink Carpet Host: Val Warner, ABC 7 Chicago

Event Chair: Sheilina Henry

ABOUT LADIES OF VIRTUE

Founded in 2011, Ladies of Virtue (LOV) is a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to preparing Black girls to become confident and purpose-driven leaders through mentorship, leadership training and community service. LOV's proven programs equip girls with the tools to excel academically, professionally and personally—ensuring that they lead with vision, confidence and virtue. To learn more about Ladies of Virtue or to become a sponsor of the Leading with Virtue Cocktail Reception, visit www.lovchicago.org .

