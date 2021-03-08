Ladies Who Launch Announces 2021 Grant and Mentorship Program for Women-Led Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to empower women entrepreneurs, is announcing on International Women's Day the " Launch Program " to support women-led (female-identifying or non-binary) businesses in the United States who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Building off the success of the first year in 2020, eligible recipients for the 2021 Launch Program will receive a cash grant up to $25,000 USD, determined by business stage and need, in addition to mentorship and company amplification. Applications will open on Monday, March 29th at www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program.

"We created the Launch Program in 2020 in response to the overwhelming challenges women entrepreneurs faced last year," said Sarah Friar, Co-Founder of Ladies Who Launch. "We had over 2,000 applications and every applicant inspired us with their determination to keep their business going. Building off our first year, we are thrilled to expand this program for a new group of women business owners."

While financial support is an integral part of the program, being accepted into the Launch Program means joining a community dedicated to helping women business owners pivot, innovate, and thrive this year.

"Our restaurant business has been in constant pivot mode since the pandemic started. The Launch Program has empowered us to think big and commit to a new direction for the business. It was a really crucial mindset change!" said Irene Li, Founder of Mei Mei Restaurant.

Ladies Who Launch has been able to expand this program for a second year due to the support from partners White House Black Market and Le Grand Courtage , and individuals who are deeply committed to empowering women entrepreneurs.

"As a brand that has served women for over 35 years through style for all aspects of her life, White House Black Market is committed to helping women succeed," said Kimberly Grabel, SVP of Marketing, Chico's FAS, Inc. "We design fashion to allow women to express themselves and feel empowered in both their career and personal lives. Our customers are strong, confident, powerful women who are dedicated to supporting other women and helping them find success. Partnering with Ladies Who Launch is a natural extension and further showcases White House Black Market's ongoing commitment to this mission."

Women-led business owners can visit www.ladieswholaunch.org to learn more. Applications will open on March 29th until April 11th, 2021.

About Ladies Who Launch:

Ladies Who Launch empowers women entrepreneurs to thrive by providing access to educational resources and capital programs that inspire them to launch and build their businesses. https://www.ladieswholaunch.org

