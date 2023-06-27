Ladies Who Launch Announces 2023 Small Business Program Grant Awards

News provided by

Ladies Who Launch

27 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

Small business support nonprofit organization Ladies Who Launch announces 20 women- and nonbinary-owned small businesses participating in fourth annual grant and mentorship program.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch is thrilled to announce the 20 women- and nonbinary-owned small businesses that will receive $10k grants and six months of education, mentorship and community through the 2023 Launch Program.

Since 2020, Ladies Who Launch has given more than half a million dollars in grants to a total of 60 women- and nonbinary-owned small businesses across 25 states. The selected small businesses will join a growing community of business owners who have received funding and education through Ladies Who Launch's free programs and services.

"We're thrilled to welcome 20 extraordinary women and nonbinary small business owners to the Launch Program to support the growth of their consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses through hands-on education, individual mentorship and crucial funding for their businesses." Jennifer Warren, Ladies Who Launch's Executive Director, shared. "We received more than 4,000 applications this year, and we look forward to supporting all of these founders in our inclusive, come-as-you-are community to ensure every business owner has access to the knowledge and tools they need to succeed."

Ladies Who Launch serves both product and service based businesses. In 2023, the Launch Program cohort will focus on CPG businesses specifically, including apparel, beauty, and food and beverage companies. This year's cohort includes small businesses from 15 states. Of the women and nonbinary entrepreneurs selected for this year's program, 65% are people of color and more than 15% are members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2023 Launch Program Small Businesses:

To learn more about the Launch Program and this year's grantees, please visit: https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program

The continued growth and success of the Launch Program is made possible with generous support from partners like Ann Taylor, The Home Depot, Amazon and more. Ladies Who Launch relies on philanthropic support to sustain and expand the Launch Program and other resources for small business owners. To learn how to get involved, please email [email protected].

About Ladies Who Launch:

Ladies Who Launch is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates, elevates, and empowers women and non-binary small business owners and entrepreneurs to scale and sustain the businesses of their dreams.

Through free, practical education, funding, and networking opportunities, we are creating a close-knit, supportive, and inclusive community where small business owners not only survive but thrive.

SOURCE Ladies Who Launch

Also from this source

Applications Open for New Funding Bootcamp for Women & Nonbinary Small Business Owners in Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver and Detroit

Denver, CO Pathways to Capital Event on March 29 to Help Small Business Owners Explore Funding Options

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.