Ladies Who Launch Announces 9 New Recipients of the "2021 Launch Program", Grant and Mentorship Program for Women-Led Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to inspire, educate, and empower women entrepreneurs, is announcing the recipients of the 2021 " Launch Program ", a grant and mentorship program for women-owned businesses impacted by Covid-19. Over the past year, Ladies Who Launch has received thousands of applications to the Launch Program and in 2020 welcomed 11 founders into the first cohort. Ladies Who Launch is excited to announce the welcoming of 9 incredible new businesses into the 2021 second cohort .

From across the United States, the founders selected are inspiring leaders who have shown immense grit and determination to innovate throughout the pandemic. Ladies Who Launch will empower these women over the next 6 months with funding support, education, mentorship, and amplification.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this amazing program and grateful to have the support of and access to these incredible mentors. We're excited to have a dedicated team of inspiring women that we can turn to for guidance as we navigate the next stage of growth for our company" - said Michelle Razavi & Nikki Elliot, co-founders of ELAVI.

Information about the recipients and their businesses can be found at https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/2021-cohort

Ladies Who Launch expanded this program for a second year due to the support from individual donors, LWL partner White House Black Market , a specialty retailer dedicated to helping women find success and deeply committed to empowering women entrepreneurs, and Le Grand Courtage , a woman-led company that suffered losses due to the pandemic and joined forces to support other women business owners who have struggled over the last year.

Ladies Who Launch plans to continue growing the Launch Program and additional grant and mentorship opportunities for diverse female entrepreneurs. Companies or individuals interested in contributing or partnering to support these efforts can visit: https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/donate or email us at [email protected] .

LWL's mission is to empower a global community of early-stage women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses by providing educational resources, accessible capital opportunities, and the support of knowing LWL has your back through the success and failures of building your business. https://www.ladieswholaunch.org

