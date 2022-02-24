Ladies Who Launch Opens Grant Program Application for Women and Non-Binary Business Owners

Ladies Who Launch's Launch Program will award $200,000 in total cash grants, and will expand program benefits offered to selected business owners in 2022. Tweet this

Recipients, known as "Launchers," benefit from a six-month cohort-based program dedicated to helping them grow and sustain their businesses in a supportive, close-knit community. The 2022 Cohort will benefit from:

$200,000 in total cash grants

Advisory services with category specialists

Mentorship support from the Ladies Who Launch team

Access and support to apply for WBENC certification

Inclusion and amplification across LWL programming and partnerships

Ladies Who Launch is able to expand the Launch Program thanks to the generous support of new and returning partners, including Ann Taylor, The Home Depot, Le Grand Courtage, Pure Leaf, and United Airlines. "In 2022, we're doubling the number of women and non-binary business owners we'll be able to support through our Launch Program, and we simply could not do this important work without the commitment, generosity, and collaboration of our partners," said Sarah Friar and Kelly McGonigle, Ladies Who Launch Co-Founders.

Eligible business owners can apply to the Launch Program today through March 27th, 2022 at https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program .

About Ladies Who Launch

Ladies Who Launch (LWL) is on a mission to elevate and empower women and non-binary business owners and entrepreneurs everywhere. We focus on four pillars: Inspiration, Education, Funding, and Community to help give women and non-binary entrepreneurs the motivation, resources, and connections to scale the businesses of their dreams. For more information, visit www.ladieswholaunch.org , and follow LWL on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

