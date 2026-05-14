Ladle Launches TrackAssure, a Mobile Traceability Platform Built for Multi-Location Food Operators

TrackAssure by Ladle delivers lot-level traceability, automatic audit records, and recall readiness through a mobile experience that fits the way frontline teams actually work; shift to shift, location to location.

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FSMA 204—the FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act traceability rule requiring lot-level recordkeeping for high-risk foods—has put multi-location operators on notice. Leading restaurant chains and major retailers are already requiring traceability documentation from their supplier networks, accelerating the timeline well ahead of any regulatory deadline. For operators still relying on manual processes, the window is closing fast. Today, at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, Ladle announced TrackAssure: a mobile traceability platform purpose-built for multi-location foodservice and retail operators who need to prove compliance, respond to recalls in hours instead of days, and keep field teams focused on running their locations.

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The FDA's own 30-month enforcement delay, granted after widespread industry feedback that operators weren't ready, underscores how far many businesses still have to go. TrackAssure is Ladle's direct answer: a system that captures lot-level records as a byproduct of daily operations, generates FSMA 204-aligned documentation automatically, and delivers audit-ready reports on demand.

Built for the Realities of Multi-Location Operations

For multi-location organizations managing hundreds of SKUs across dozens of sites, lot-level traceability is no longer optional, and manual processes simply cannot keep up. TrackAssure enables field teams to capture traceability data, including receiving logs and prep records, directly in the flow of daily operations. Those records are automatically organized into FSMA 204-aligned documentation that operations leaders can access in real time and export for audits on demand.

"The industry got more time on the FSMA 204 compliance deadline. What it didn't get is more time before the next recall, the next audit, or the next supplier asking for traceability documentation. TrackAssure is built for the world operators are actually in, not the one they're waiting for," said Todd Gebski, CEO of Ladle.

Three Pillars of the TrackAssure Platform

TrackAssure is organized around three core capabilities that address the full traceability lifecycle:

Monitor & See Issues Early. Real-time dashboards give operations leaders visibility into traceability activity across every location, making it easy to spot gaps in receiving logs or prep records before they become audit exposure.



Document, Prove & Avoid Cost. FSMA 204-aligned traceability records are generated automatically as teams work, with one-click audit report export always available.



Keep Operations Moving. Designed for fast field adoption, TrackAssure requires minimal training, minimizes double-entry, and scales seamlessly from a single location to hundreds.

Availability

TrackAssure is available now for new and existing Ladle platform customers. TrackAssure is available now on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play. To request a personalized demo, visit ladle.com/demo. Ladle representatives are available for demos and meetings at the National Restaurant Association Show, Booth 6462, May 16–19, 2026, in Chicago. Schedule an in-person meeting at the Ladle booth during the show.

About Ladle

Ladle is the operating platform for multi-location foodservice and retail operators. Built on the foundation of ComplianceMate, MeazureUp, and Storewise, Ladle unifies food safety, operational execution, and store performance into a single platform. TrackAssure is Ladle's traceability solution, purpose-built to help operators stay ahead of regulatory requirements and protect their brand. Learn more at ladle.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Shelgren

Ladle

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ladle