LaDonna G. Watts, RN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ATKINS, Ark., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaDonna G. Watts, RN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional for her outstanding career in nursing and in acknowledgment of her work with Baptist Health.

Since 2004, Ms. LaDonna G. Watts, RN, has worked diligently as an Intensive Care Unit Nurse, earning the respect of both her patients and colleagues. From a young age, Ms. Watts was inspired by the careers of both her mother and grandmother, who both had successful careers as nurses.

In pursuit of higher education, Ms. Watts earned her Associate's Degree in Nursing from the Western Wyoming Community College in 2005. She then furthered her studies by earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Walden University in 2009. She would later return to Walden, earning her Master of Science in Nursing in 2017. Ms. Watts is a Registered Nursed and is certified in Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support.

Ms. Watts worked at Evanston Regional Hospital, beginning in 1997 while working toward her Associate's Degree. She was then moved to the Emergency Department in 2009 after completing her initial Nursing certifications and Bachelor's degree. She would continue working here for the next three years until moving to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in 2012 as an ICU Nurse. While in this position, Ms. Watts was recognized as Employee of the Month and was honored with a Promise Start Award.

In November 2021, Ms. Watts furthered her career by accepting the position of ICU Nurse with Baptist Health. Looking toward the future, she plans to earn her Nurse Practitioner license.

On a personal note, she enjoys spending quality time with her two children and gardening and photography. She attributes her success to her inspiring mentors and her supportive family, which ignited her career in nursing.

