LaDonna Whitaker Joins JUNO

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, the service leader of virtual and hybrid platforms, is considered must-have tech for connecting, engaging and growing communities. To serve event planners, association execs and business leaders launching compelling digital experiences, JUNO has expanded its leadership team. LaDonna Whitaker, vice president of sales, has a history of building teams in fast-growing companies.

LaDonna Whitaker, Vice President of Sales, JUNO

LaDonna's team at Virgin America usurped market share from industry goliaths to help propel the little-airline-that-could into IPO status. She learned firsthand the importance of team culture during her tenure at Virgin and is bringing that same energy and effort to JUNO. In addition, she has technology experience as sales employee No. 1 in Expedia's corporate division start-up.

"LaDonna's experience in technology and with events means she can help clients over the barriers they face in confusion over technology, cost of implementation and confidence in making the right choice. She is an ideal leader for the team on a mission to share our brand and how JUNO supports events and associations," said Josh Hotsenpiller, CEO of JUNO.

"I chose JUNO because I believe firmly this company exemplifies values I share and because we have the technology that transforms live events into living ecosystems that connect communities year-round," LaDonna said. "JUNO is the game changer that will disrupt the industry. My ultimate goal is to show the world how JUNO will rock their world!"

JUNO's vision is to remove boundaries and friction in order to be the single experience platform for events, education, commerce and connections. Sales leadership is committed to serving employees and client partners in alignment with that vision.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO is the service leader of live and on-demand digital platforms that connects, educates and grows communities daily. Whether event participants engage virtually or in-person, JUNO creates transformational experiences and drives results. Learn more at www.junolive.co. For details or interviews, contact VP, Marketing & Communications Dana Freker Doody at [email protected] or 972.349.0015.

