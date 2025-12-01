Ladurée Will Open New Rockefeller Center Location Just In Time For The Holiday Season

Featuring an exclusive collaboration with Brunschwig & Fils

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Ladurée, the iconic Parisian patisserie, announces the future opening of its newest boutique at Rockefeller Center's Channel Gardens on December 4th.

Photo credit: Rockefeller Center

"We are thrilled to extend Ladurée's footprint to such an iconic New York City destination. Gifting and the art of celebration have always been at the heart of our brand, and we are excited to partner with Brunschwig & Fils to bring that spirit to life through design," says Katina Dermatas, CEO of Ladurée US. "Opening at Rockefeller Center, especially during the holiday season, is the perfect expression of that spirit. This new boutique is both a landmark moment for Ladurée and an invitation for New Yorkers and visitors alike to celebrate with us, Parisian style."

In an exclusive partnership, two French heritage brands, Ladurée and Brunschwig & Fils have come together to create a one-of-a-kind design experience at the new Rockefeller Center location. Beloved designer brand, Brunschwig & Fils, known for its renowned textiles and wallcoverings, has partnered with Ladurée to create two custom patterns to adorn the NYC boutique and a new macaron box created to celebrate the new store's opening. The Castellane Print and Maubec Stripe, are drawn from the brand's extensive archive of historic textiles and reimagined in a bespoke color palette of Ladurée's signature greens. Specifically, the Castellane Print is a stylized adaptation of an early French 20th-century chintz fabric document that was inspired by 17th-century Indian palampores depicting classic Tree-of-Life floral motifs. These designs highlight Brunschwig & Fils' artistry as a leading textile and print house, bringing to life its exclusive collaboration with Ladurée. "It has been a privilege to partner with Ladurée on this exciting project and to create a new and exclusive design that represents our brand while celebrating their heritage as well," says Stephen Elrod, Brunschwig and Fils' Creative Director. "We are thrilled to see our documentary floral pattern, and its coordinating classic stripe, showcased in such a beautiful and significant New York City space where interior decoration aficionados will recognize our iconic name and distinctive designs."

The special edition macaron box will be available in the new store and online across the US on December 4th.

Nestled alongside the world-famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ice rink, and holiday windows, the new Ladurée location at the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center offers locals and visitors alike the opportunity to savor Ladurée's signature macarons, pastries, and seasonal collections. The setting celebrates both French craftsmanship and festive New York tradition. Located between Fifth Avenue and The Rink, the Channel Gardens offer a thoughtfully curated retail experience in an elegant corridor lined with vibrant seasonal plantings and fountains, creating a distinctive shopping destination in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

About Ladurée

Founded in 1862, Ladurée is an internationally renowned brand, always bringing savoir-faire to its locations worldwide, an expert in the French Art de Vivre celebrating its Parisian heritage and gourmand expertise. Ladurée is known for its iconic macaron, whimsical tea salons, and as the founder of the first tea salon ever created in Paris. A unique and precious Maison, Ladurée continues its rich legacy one macaron at a time. For more information, visit laduree.com and follow @ladureeus on Instagram.

About Brunschwig & Fils

With a legacy rooted in French heritage, Brunschwig & Fils was founded in 1889 as the tapestry-weaving atelier of Achille Brunschwig in Reims, France. Since then, the brand has defined timeless, heirloom-quality design, celebrated for its chic prints, rich textures, and exquisite craftsmanship. Its fabrics, wallcoverings, and furnishings have graced iconic interiors around the world—from the White House to romantic retreats. Part of Kravet Family of Brands since 2011, Brunschwig & Fils continues to embody the enduring elegance of French style. For more on the brand and to explore the collections, visit brunschwig.com and @brunschwigfils on Instagram

About Rockefeller Center

For more than 90 years, Rockefeller Center has been a global icon in the heart of New York City. Conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a "city within the city," the Center comprises 13 buildings connected by an underground concourse. Under the stewardship of owner and operator Tishman Speyer, the Center has become the city's most dynamic place to work, play, dine, shop, and celebrate. The Center stretches along Fifth Avenue and offers nearly 50 shops on two levels for discerning shoppers seeking the best in global and local brands. The Center is also a coveted retail destination for families and kids, featuring flagship stores from LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Nintendo, and McNally Jackson. Hailed by The New York Times as the "Restaurant Event of the Year," the Center is home to restaurants by Michelin-starred and James Beard-winning chefs such as NARO, Le Rock and Jupiter, as well as new casual eateries such as Shake Shack, Daily Provisions, FIELDTRIP, Puya Tacos, Madras Dosa and more. For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.

