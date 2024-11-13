LADY GAGA RELEASES NEW HAUS LABS GET READY WITH ME MAKEUP TUTORIAL ON SEPHORA YOUTUBE - ACHIEVING A FULL FACE WITH ONLY ONE BRUSH

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready with Lady Gaga, founder of clean artistry makeup brand, Haus Labs, as she reveals her latest everyday makeup routine which she achieves using just one brush, in her newest "Get Ready With Me" tutorial - exclusively on Sephora's YouTube Channel.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/haus-labs/9302951-en-haus-labs-lady-gaga-get-ready-with-me-makeup-tutorial-sephora

Lady Gaga’s Favorite Way to Do Her Makeup With Only One Brush

Lady Gaga breaks down her daily makeup look showcasing five best-selling Haus Labs products, while she opens up about her work as a clean makeup innovator. Featured products:

Lady Gaga's GRWM videos are the highest viewed and top performing videos on Sephora YouTube, with past videos immediately generating over 3.3 million views.

You can purchase these best-sellers and award-winning products exclusively at SEPHORA globally, as well as hauslabs.com.

ABOUT HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ // @hauslabs // hauslabs.com // #haus labs

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ is an internationally award-winning and pioneering CLEAN artistry makeup brand powered by innovation, supercharged by skincare science.

SOURCE Haus Labs By Lady Gaga