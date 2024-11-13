LADY GAGA RELEASES NEW HAUS LABS GET READY WITH ME MAKEUP TUTORIAL ON SEPHORA YOUTUBE - ACHIEVING A FULL FACE WITH ONLY ONE BRUSH

News provided byHaus Labs By Lady Gaga
Nov 13, 2024, 09:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready with Lady Gaga, founder of clean artistry makeup brand, Haus Labs, as she reveals her latest everyday makeup routine which she achieves using just one brush, in her newest "Get Ready With Me" tutorial - exclusively on Sephora's YouTube Channel.
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/haus-labs/9302951-en-haus-labs-lady-gaga-get-ready-with-me-makeup-tutorial-sephora
Lady Gaga breaks down her daily makeup look showcasing five best-selling Haus Labs products, while she opens up about her work as a clean makeup innovator. Featured products:
- Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica (shade 110)
- Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-puffing Concealer with Fermented Arnica (shade 11)
- Dual-Ended Multi-Purpose Brush
- Color Fuse Longwear Hydrating Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick (Glassy Rosette)
- Clear Cut Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Lady Gaga's GRWM videos are the highest viewed and top performing videos on Sephora YouTube, with past videos immediately generating over 3.3 million views.
You can purchase these best-sellers and award-winning products exclusively at SEPHORA globally, as well as hauslabs.com.
ABOUT HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ // @hauslabs // hauslabs.com // #haus labs
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ is an internationally award-winning and pioneering CLEAN artistry makeup brand powered by innovation, supercharged by skincare science.
SOURCE Haus Labs By Lady Gaga
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article