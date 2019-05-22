Lady Gaga to Perform at the Apollo for SiriusXM and Pandora

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that 9-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award winner Lady Gaga will perform at Harlem's world famous Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Monday, June 24. The special performance will celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora coming together as one company. Howard Stern made the announcement today during the live broadcast of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Lady Gaga will perform at the iconic venue and her first concert in New York City in almost two years. Fresh off the latest run of her Las Vegas residency, Enigma, at the Park Theater, Park MGM, Lady Gaga's concert at the Apollo will feature Lady Gaga performing her worldwide hits.

The special performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM Hits 1, Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel, as well as Pandora NOW, the SiriusXM channel that harnesses the power of Pandora's extensive listener data and SiriusXM's curatorial expertise. Select highlights from the concert will also be available to Pandora listeners via user-generated playlists and curated stations.

"Performing at The Apollo has always been a dream of mine. Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for inviting me. I'm excited for my fans to see a special show at this iconic venue" said Lady Gaga.

"After getting her start in New York City, Lady Gaga went on to conquer the world with her talent. We are thrilled to have Lady Gaga perform this exclusive show at the world famous Apollo Theater in her hometown as we celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora as one company," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will get the opportunity to be part of this once in a lifetime musical experience and we can't wait."

Lady Gaga's Apollo Theater performance for SiriusXM coincides with World Pride Month which this year is being celebrated in New York City.

The legendary Apollo Theater—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. For more information, visit www.apollotheater.org.

SiriusXM has presented special, private concerts at the Apollo Theater with Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013, Pitbull in 2015, Guns N' Roses in 2017 and U2 in 2018.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks. Additionally, subscribers since May 5, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to New York, NY including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents Lady Gaga at The Apollo Theater. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/Gaga.

For more information on Lady Gaga, please visit www.ladygaga.com.

About Lady Gaga

Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winner Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 34 million global album sales and 249 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 59 million likes on Facebook, over 78 million followers on Twitter and over 35 million followers on Instagram.

Her fifth studio album "Joanne" was released in October 2016 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album - the first female to do so in the 2010s. In 2018, Gaga reached her 5th consecutive #1 album on the Billboard Top 200 chart for the soundtrack to the Warner Brothers remake of "A Star is Born."

In 2015, Gaga starred in the fifth installment of the Ryan Murphy FX drama, "American Horror Story: Hotel." The role earned her a 2016 Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or TV Film.

Gaga headlined the 2017 Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Half Time show. Her 13-minute solo performance amassed 117.5 million viewers and was the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time. In September 2017, she released her Chris Moukarbel directed documentary "Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two" via Netflix that went on to win an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Music Documentary, an NME Award for Best Music Film and a Webby Award in Film and Video for Music.

Gaga most recently starred alongside Bradley Cooper in the Warner Brothers remake of the classic film, "A Star is Born," released October 2018. Her performance led her to an Oscar Nomination for Best Actress, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, a Critics' Choice Award and National Board of Review Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Gaga also co-wrote, produced and performed the song "Shallow," for the film, for which she has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice award for Best Original Song. She also received two Grammy wins for "Shallow" including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media and two nominations including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

On top of her recognition for her role as Ally, Gaga received her 9th Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU'RE GOIN'?)" from her latest studio album "Joanne."

In December 2018, Gaga launched her exclusive Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater which consists of two unique shows. LADY GAGA ENIGMA is a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other that ROLLINGSTONE magazine called "a show that confirms and begins her legacy." LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO features stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

In 2012, Lady Gaga launched Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth, embracing differences and inspiring kindness and bravery. She is also an outspoken activist, philanthropist and supporter of many important issues including LGBT rights, HIV/AIDS awareness and body image issues.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

