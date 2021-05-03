Lady M Confections Celebrates 20 Years Of Bringing Unforgettable Mille Crêpes Cakes To Customers Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Lady M New York, home of the world famous Mille Crêpes, looks to celebrate its platinum anniversary with its beloved fans. Led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M has delighted customers in 19 different cities and five countries around the world with its famous Mille Crêpes creations. For years, Lady M has married French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion.

"We're honored to commemorate this milestone and we thank our team members and guests for propelling us to this moment in the company's history," said Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "The number 20 is very significant to Lady M this year—it not only symbolizes how long we have served our loyal customers, but it also represents the number of lacy French crêpes and layers of soft cream that go into our signature, hand-crafted Lady M Mille Crêpes cakes, which have been the cornerstone of our business. We make more than one million crêpes annually in the U.S. alone and can't wait to continue this momentum into the next 20 years."

In honor of its platinum anniversary, the cake and confections brand will offer customers an opportunity to win a custom 5g Swiss Platinum Bar and a free Lady M cake of their choosing. Throughout May, every shipping order placed on LadyM.com and LadyM.ca will include a custom 20th anniversary Platinum Ticket scratcher, ultimately rewarding 20 lucky fans with this exciting prize*. Lady M will also unveil new anniversary branding which will be adorned on cake boxes during the month so all customers can join in on the celebration.

Lady M is proud to have more than 1,000 dedicated employees, with a majority female workforce serving our delicious cakes and confections to customers every single day. Over its history, Lady M's expert pastry chefs and confectioners have introduced a broad range of beautiful and ethereal cakes and candies to fans on a consistent basis. Current and past product favorites include Signature Mille Crêpes, Green Tea Mille Crêpes, Checkers, the Winter Dreams Advent Calendar, and innovations such as Popcorn Mille Crêpes and the new Lady M Bon Bon collection.

In addition to its in-boutique and online offerings, the team at Lady M has worked with many noteworthy entities over the years to bring creative cobranded partnerships to life, while delivering exciting experiences to fans. Recent collaborations include a limited-edition Lady M Mooncake Lantern designed in partnership with Netflix and Pearl Studios, and Lady M's first-ever luxury cake truck launched in tandem with French high-end crystal brand, Baccarat.

To learn more about Lady M and view its full menu of cakes and confections, please visit LadyM.com and LadyM.ca.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 40 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

* Lady M's Platinum Ticket promotion applies to orders placed between 5/1/21 - 5/31/21 online (or while supplies last) at ladym.com and/or ladym.ca. Lady M certifies, to the best of their knowledge, that every shipment will receive a Platinum Ticket and 20 winners will be randomly receive a winning card. To redeem their prize, winners must email [email protected] with the unique code presented on the winning card (one ticket per order per customer). All winners must have their cakes shipped out within 1 month of redeeming their prize. Offer valid on all cakes available for US/Canada shipping and must be redeemed by 5/31/22.

