Lady M Confections Debuts the Lady M 2024 Lunar New Year Gift Set, a Luxurious and Festive Candy Box to Celebrate the Year of the Dragon

The 2024 Lunar New Year Gift Set features a luxe red and gold candy gift set, lucky red envelopes, and confections from Lady M Bon Bon

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help guests celebrate the lucky Year of the Dragon, Lady M Confections, home to the world famous Mille Crêpes, has launched the Lady M 2024 Lunar New Year Gift Set ($88), a gorgeous candy set made for gifting and sharing luck and happiness.

The limited-edition gift box opens to reveal a pop-up display of spinning plum blossoms, symbolizing prosperity and growth. A curated selection of six exclusive confections is included inside the gift box, each with a unique significance for the holiday. Guests can indulge in flavors such as Abundant Roasted Almonds, Cheerful Coconut Chocolates, Prosperous Melon Pearls, Sweet Sesame Crunch, Harmonious Coconut Crêpes and Lucky Earl Grey Crêpes for Lunar New Year celebrations. The gift set also features five lucky red envelopes, a matching greeting card and a custom-designed gift bag.

To further share happiness and good fortune, Lady M is offering guests the chance to purchase red envelopes separately with Year of the Dragon Red Envelopes ($10), a set of five confetti shaker red envelopes which symbolize abundant luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

The Lady M 2024 Lunar New Year Gift Set and Year of the Dragon Red Envelopes will be available for preorder on LadyM.com/lunarnewyear starting January 2, 2024, and within U.S. Lady M boutique locations beginning January 24, 2024. Both items will begin shipping on January 16, 2024, for arrival beginning on January 18, 2024.

About Lady M:  
Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

