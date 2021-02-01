Lady M Confections home of world famous Mille Crepes, Launches new Lady M Bon Bon Collection

Mr. Romaniszyn and Ms. Niddam traveled the world to develop and source exotic candies and confections from top artisans across France, Belgium, Germany, and Italy. Lady M Bon Bon is luxe and accessible, created with gift giving and sharing in mind. Visitors may not always be able to carry home a slice of Lady M cake when traveling, but they can bring home a piece of Lady M via Lady M Bon Bon.

Hand packaged in stylish white tin boxes, these candies may be purchased as individual boxes ($8 each) or as part of a Lady M Bon Bon gift book set containing three, five, or eight individual boxes. The eco-friendly tin boxes are recyclable and feature custom delicate silver foil edging. Lady M Bon Bon gift sets are luxurious and customizable keepsake boxes complete with a matching gift bag.

Offerings in the Lady M Bon Bon collection are inspired by Lady M's iconic cake flavors. Passion Fruit Pearls are reminiscent of sunny and bright Passion Fruit Mille Crêpes. Juicy Strawberry Shortcake Gummies are the candy form of Lady M's classic Strawberry Shortcake. Whimsical, beautifully presented, and most importantly, delicious. Lady M Bon Bon is the top choice in candy gifting.

The Lady M Bon Bon collection features a total of 16 flavors. Select offerings include: Champagne Teddy Bears (a sparkling, elevated take on the original gummy bear), Wild Berry Gummy (capturing a rainbow of berries in a single box), Banana Marshmallows (puffy marshmallows dipped in banana-white chocolate), Crème Brûlée Almonds (roasted almonds enrobed in crème brûlée chocolate), and Chocolate Cookie Puffs (puffed cereal and cocoa drops dipped in dark chocolate).

About Lady M:

Lady M Confections Co., Ltd. is a NYC cake brand with 45 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and helmed by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French techniques with Japanese sensibilities to develop creations that are a touch sweet and ideal for all occasions. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

