Lady M Confections Unveils 2023 Festive Delights Advent Calendar and Artisanal Crêpe Biscuits Gift Sets

To celebrate the holiday season, the two limited-edition gift sets feature an assortment of exclusive candies and artisanal crêpe biscuits

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, released its 2023 Festive Delights Advent Calendar to count down the days of the joyous holiday season.

The limited-edition Festive Delights Advent Calendar ($78) includes 24 miniature holiday boxes that open to reveal an assortment of exclusive candies and artisanal crêpe biscuits, as well as an elegant custom ornament to be enjoyed all season long. Complete with a matching gift bag and greeting card, consumers will be able to give or experience the joy of the holiday season.

Festive Delights Advent Calendar and Festive Delights Crêpe Biscuit Gift Sets
For an unforgettable holiday treat, Lady M is also debuting the Festive Delights Crêpe Biscuit Gift Set ($28). The gift set features eight thoughtfully designed boxes, each containing a decadent crêpe biscuit in flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut, Earl Grey, and Matcha. Whether you choose to present this as a complete set or separate it into eight individual boxes, it's sure to be a memorable stocking stuffer or a delightful addition to any holiday gathering.

"The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, and at Lady M, we're excited to bring that spirit to life with our 2023 Festive Delights Advent Calendar and Festive Delights Crêpe Biscuit Gift Sets," said Lady M's CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "These limited offerings reflect our dedication to making the holidays even more delightful for our customers. We can't wait for everyone to experience the magic these sets bring to this special time of year."

Lady M's Festive Delights Advent Calendar and Festive Delights Crêpe Biscuit Gift Set are both available for preorder online at LadyM.com starting today and will be in all US Lady M Boutiques and on Goldbelly.com as of November 1. To find more information on Lady M, please visit www.ladym.com.

About Lady M:  
Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

