Lady M Debuts Limited-Edition Cake Created in Collaboration with "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Star Sutton Stracke

The Peach Cobbler Mille Crêpes cake features layers of thin handmade crêpes and peach-infused blonde chocolate pastry cream, topped with delicate sugar-glazed peach slices and a crispy vanilla crumble. With each delectable bite there are hints of cinnamon and spice to complement the peaches.

"We're honored to collaborate with 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Sutton Stracke to create a new addition to our Mille Crêpes collection that combines classic southern flavors with Lady M's iconic crêpes layers," said Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "This partnership will help raise awareness of the importance of mental health and how to support NAMI, which represents Lady M's unwavering commitment to giving back."

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month (May), ten percent of all sales proceeds of the Peach Cobbler Mille Crêpes cake will be donated to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is an organization that is near and dear to Sutton and her family. This partnership will strive to have a positive impact by emphasizing the importance of speaking out about mental health and aligns with Lady M's mission to "Share Cake, Share Happiness."

"I could not be happier to join forces with Lady M to bring awareness to mental health and NAMI," said Sutton Stracke, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star.

The Peach Cobbler Mille Crêpes cake ($108) will be available throughout the month of May at New York and Southern California boutique locations only for in-store pickup or preorder starting on May 1, 2022.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 50 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI):

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Join the conversation at nami.org | facebook.com/nami | instagram.com/namicommunicate | twitter.com/namicommunicate #Together4MH

SOURCE Lady M Confections Co.