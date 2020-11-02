Lady M New York Debuts Premium Advent Calendar Featuring Confections from the Lady M Bon Bon Candy Collection, Just in Time for the Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Dreams is Lady M's first advent calendar, and it does not disappoint. The advent calendar is centered around an interactive snow globe, which unveils a winter wonderland cityscape of New York City, home to Lady M.

Lady M's snow globe brings holiday in New York City to life. Bask in the dreams of majestic reindeer and tiny snowmen outfitted in scarves and hats. Gold speckled trees and elegant townhouses line the streets filled with iconic yellow taxi cabs, making it the most magical gift of 2020.

Lady M 2020 Winter Dreams Advent Calendar

Created for kids, adults, and families to enjoy, the collectible Winter Dreams Advent Calendar offers 12 unique gummies and chocolates from the newly launched Lady M Bon Bon collection. "Lady M's first advent calendar introduces two special projects that our team has worked on for years. Fans have long requested for ways to share and gift Lady M. This advent calendar, filled with confections from the new Lady M Bon Bon collection, is the perfect opportunity to do so. We hope our fans love it as much as we do." Ken Romaniszyn, CEO Lady M.

Pull open the 24 numbered drawers to reveal a new sweet treat each day. Candies are individually wrapped and thoughtfully packed with care. Gummy offerings include Strawberry Shortcake, Sour Lemon Gumdrops, celebratory Sparkling Teddy Bears, a juicy trio of Wild Berries, and Sour Apples. Chocolate offerings include Passion Fruit Pearls with a heart of passion fruit pâte de fruit, roasted Crème Brûlée Almonds, Matcha Crunchies, Banana Marshmallows, Chocolate Cookie Puff, Raspberry Almonds, and Lemon Almonds.

Each 2020 Winter Dreams Advent Calendar is packaged in a custom Lady M shopping bag with a matching greeting card and envelope ($75). Perfect for gift giving (or as a treat for yourself). Order the 2020 Winter Dreams Advent Calendar beginning Nov. 1, 2020, at LadyM.com.

About Lady M:

Lady M Confections Co., Ltd. is a NYC cake brand with over 40 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and helmed by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of Mille Crepes. Lady M marries French techniques with Japanese sensibilities to develop creations that are a touch sweet and ideal for all occasions. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

