Lady M New York Unveils Lady M Merry and Bright Advent Calendar Filled with Candies and Confections to Celebrate the 2021 Holiday Season

The beautiful Advent Calendar includes a decadent assortment of brand new confections from Lady M's exclusive candy line, Lady M Bon Bon. Flavors include Matcha Crunch, Strawberry Jelly, Crème Brûlée Almonds, Passion Fruit Pearls, Red Chocolate Dragee, Strawberry Shortcake, Brownie Chocolate, Red Velvet Orbs, Mango Jelly Cheesecake, Rose Jelly, Earl Grey Crunch and Chocolate Cookie Puffs. With many delightful features, the Lady M Merry and Bright Advent Calendar has LED lights for a sparkling twinkle effect, a gold chain to hang the calendar as a wreath, and a flocked red bow—giving the calendar additional depth and allure.

Lady M's Advent Calendar is designed to spread joy and happiness through the end of the year, making it the perfect gift for friends, family, clients, employees or colleagues. As an additional offering this holiday season, Lady M is launching an Advent Calendar Gift Set and Cake Bundle, where customers have the option to purchase a Merry and Bright Advent Calendar Gift Set and Signature Mille Crêpes together ($170).

Each Lady M Merry and Bright Advent Calendar is sold complete with a custom gift card and shopping bag ($80). The calendar will be available in US and Canada boutiques and online at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca beginning October 20, 2021.

About Lady M: Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 50 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

About Lady M Bon Bon: Lady M Bon Bon captures the essence and flavors of Lady M New York's famous cakes in the form of candies and confections. Created in collaboration with artisan chocolate and candy makers throughout Europe, CEO Ken Romaniszyn wanted to create a way for customers to bring Lady M home with them. Individual Bon Bon selections are packed in stylish white containers, which can be purchased individually or nestled into luxe 3, 5 or 8-piece Gift Sets to create the perfect Lady M memento.

SOURCE Lady M Confections Co.

Related Links

http://LadyM.com

