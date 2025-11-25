Lady N Expands Its U.S. Presence with Sustainable, Design-Driven Tofu Cat Litter

Plant-based, high-clumping tofu litter designed for modern households, with compatibility for automatic litter boxes.

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lady N, a Taiwan-born cat litter brand, has grown rapidly in North America since entering the market in 2023, achieving 7x revenue growth in 2024 and receiving recognition from Amazon Global Selling with an Emerging Brand Award in 2024 and a Growth Torch Award in 2025, with this year's year-over-year growth surpassing 200%. This strong momentum reflects the brand's increasing popularity and trust among consumers. Lady N offers a new generation of plant-based, design-forward litter built on feline wellness science, guided by the philosophy "Made for cats, loved by humans, and kind to the planet."

Lady N’s plant-based tofu litter offers high clumping, low tracking, and full compatibility with automatic litter boxes, providing a cleaner and more sustainable choice for modern cat households.

The brand centers on three pillars: design-oriented aesthetics and gentle, animal-friendly scents; sustainable, plant-based biodegradable materials; and science-backed features including probiotic odor control and plant-derived pheromones.

Lady N removes the need to choose between performance, design, and sustainability. As automatic litter boxes become more common among cat owners, the brand has introduced one of the first tofu-based granular litters designed for compatibility with all major automatic litter box systems, meeting the needs of modern households.

Key features include five-step de-dusting, low tracking, and fast clumping. White pellets support easy urine monitoring, while all fragrances follow IFRA standards, with unscented options available.

Lady N also supports community welfare initiatives. Following the 2023 Maui wildfires, the brand donated tofu litter and supplements to Surf Cat Ranch, a local nonprofit that took in about 50 displaced cats and provided medical assessments and safe shelter.

Beyond its online presence, Lady N actively participates in industry events. At the 2025 Sea-Meow Con in Seattle, the brand featured a 2-meter mascot, sponsored a "meow-call" contest with a year's supply of litter, and set up a public litter station and cat chill zone. The booth showcased its full range of high-clumping tofu litters, including a Taiwan-inspired Boba Tea-scented formula that drew strong interest from attendees. Lady N will next exhibit at the 2026 Global Pet Expo.

"Caring for cats shouldn't be a compromise—it should be part of a beautiful, harmonious life." said Naimei Hsu, Brand Manager at Lady N.

For more information and media assets, please visit Lady N's official website at ladynpet.com/us or its Amazon Store at amzn.to/3XyPfb8 .

About Lady N

Founded in 2021 and part of ShepherdTech Group , Lady N is a Taiwan-born, design-driven cat litter brand built on plant-based materials and science-backed odor control. Guided by "Made for cats, loved by humans, and kind to the planet," Lady N creates cleaner, safer, and more delightful home experiences.

Since entering North America in 2023, Lady N has grown rapidly and earned recognition from Amazon Global Selling as a fast-rising brand, becoming a trusted next-generation litter choice for cat families. ladynpet.com/us

Media Contact

Shian Chen / PR Assistant Manager / [email protected]

