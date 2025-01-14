Lady Technologies, Inc. Creators of kegg, has Secured $6.5 million in Series A to put Cervical Mucus at the Forefront of Women's Health and Build a Vaginal Health Platform

"Our unique form factor allowed us to collect the largest dataset on cervical fluid changes, enabling us to develop the first comprehensive vaginal health platform to provide women with unique unparalleled insights into intimate health and fertility," said Kristina Cahojova, Founder & CEO of Lady Technologies. Initially Cahojova created kegg in response to a dearth of solutions for women: "I was shocked that women were being asked to determine changes in cervical mucus using their fingers. I set out to build a technology-driven product, to change the status quo and to enable every woman to have total agency over her own body."

With this round of capital, Lady Technologies will invest in its proprietary technology, research and development on cervical mucus and adjacent vaginal health markers. Alongside these developments, Lady Technologies will expand applications for women from trying to conceive, to postpartum, contraception and beyond. By taking a personalized, data-driven approach, Lady Technologies is revolutionizing women's health by surfacing vaginal health information that has long been overlooked. Cervical mucus is a known biomarker for fertility, but the applications to support women beyond conception are vast including non-hormonal birth control and infections.

"We are incredibly excited to have assembled a world-class Board of Directors at the intersection of consumer, technology and health," said Cahojova. Lady Technologies' Board of Directors is chaired by veteran investor, CEO of Relentless Consumer Partners, and prior CEO of TB12, John Burns. He is joined by Tara McRae, SVP of Marketing and Brand Strategy for North America at Puma, Michael Horvath, founder and prior CEO of Strava, and Lady Technologies CEO and COO, Kristina Cahojova and Sylvia Kuyel.

"We believe women's health is at an inflection point. Lady Technologies has demonstrated product-market fit in its core trying-to-conceive market and there is tremendous potential for other applications of the technology," said John Burns, CEO at Relentless Consumer Partners. "Consumer wellness is rapidly evolving, and we think Lady Technologies' bold approach to women's health has the potential to drive outsized success." "There is a gap in the market for companies built for women-first, and there is tremendous potential for Lady Technologies to drive community and lifetime engagement for women with the health platform we are building," said Michael Horvath, founder and prior CEO of Strava.

Lady Technologies is changing the status quo for women, families and society by enabling every woman to access total agency over her health. Lady Technologies' first product, kegg, is a fertility tracker and pelvic floor trainer that analyzes vaginal data by measuring changes in cervical mucus to identify women's full fertile windows. kegg's proprietary vaginal health platform provides women with actionable insights that support her on her personal health journey. To date, kegg has supported 50,000 women and families on their trying-to-conceive journey.

Relentless acquires and invests in high-potential consumer brands, taking an active role in driving outsized shareholder returns. We have a relentless devotion to supporting entrepreneurs as they push the boundaries between passion and obsession, and we are fanatical about elevating products, services, and experiences that empower people to live better lives. For two decades we have partnered with extraordinary founders and teams to build brands that are redefining consumer experience across health, wellness, consumer healthcare, sports and fitness.

