Ladybird Jet Expands Semi-Private Aviation Network to Houston, Connecting Texas Executives Across Three Markets

"Executives in Texas are losing half their day just getting to a meeting," said Devon Perry, Founder of Ladybird Jet. "I built Ladybird Jet because I saw firsthand how broken regional travel was — and I knew Texas deserved better than choosing between a six-hour drive and a commercial airline odyssey."

The First Semi-Private Air Service to Fredericksburg Ever

Ladybird Jet is the first company in history to offer semi-private aviation service to Fredericksburg, Texas — one of the state's fastest-growing leisure destinations. For Houston executives, this changes the weekend math entirely.

The drive from Houston to Fredericksburg is approximately four and a half hours each way — nine hours round trip spent on the road. That's an entire day of a weekend lost to windshield time. Ladybird Jet reduces that to a short flight, giving travelers back the weekend they were trying to have in the first place.

"Houston professionals love Fredericksburg — the wine, the food, the Hill Country," Perry said. "But a nine-hour round-trip drive turns a relaxing getaway into an endurance test. We eliminate that. You land, and your weekend starts immediately."

A Network Built for Texas Distances

Texas presents a unique aviation challenge. Dallas to Houston is 240 miles. Dallas to Fredericksburg is 270 miles. Houston to Fredericksburg is nearly 300 miles with no direct commercial option at all. Ladybird Jet eliminates that friction with direct, scheduled semi-private flights on Pilatus PC-12 aircraft departing from fixed-base operators — not commercial terminals.

Members arrive 15 minutes before departure. No TSA lines. No baggage claim. No wasted time. Just one hour door-to-door.

Membership Model Democratizes Private Aviation

Unlike traditional charter or fractional ownership, Ladybird Jet operates on a membership model with three tiers designed to make private aviation accessible to a broader range of professionals. Memberships start at $500 per month, with per-seat pricing that brings the cost of private travel within reach of executives, entrepreneurs, and frequent business travelers.

"Private aviation has been locked behind six- and seven-figure commitments for too long," Perry said. "Our model was designed so that any professional who values their time can fly privately — not just the ones with a NetJets card."

A Founder Reshaping Regional Aviation

Perry, one of a small number of female founders in the aviation industry, launched Ladybird Jet after identifying the regional travel gap from her experience running multiple Texas-based businesses. The company reflects her broader philosophy: that the ultimate luxury isn't the aircraft — it's the time it returns.

"I'm a business owner. I'm a Texan. I understand what it means to have your calendar dictated by highway miles," Perry said. "Ladybird Jet exists so that never has to happen again."

The Houston expansion follows strong demand on the Dallas–Fredericksburg corridor and positions Ladybird Jet for additional route growth in 2026.

About Ladybird Jet

Ladybird Jet is a membership-based semi-private aviation company headquartered in Texas, offering scheduled regional flights connecting Dallas, Houston, and Fredericksburg, global private jet charter brokerage, helicopter services, and curated travel experiences. Founded by Devon Perry, Ladybird Jet is the first company in history to bring semi-private aviation service to Fredericksburg, Texas. The company provides time-conscious professionals with a private aviation experience at a fraction of traditional charter costs. Flights operate on Pilatus PC-12 aircraft from private terminals across Texas. For membership information, visit ladybirdjet.com. For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

Ladybird Jet is a charter broker. All flights are operated by FAA-certified Part 135 air carriers.

