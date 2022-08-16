LadyBoss, Leading Health & Weight Loss Program in the U.S., is Acquired by Russell Brunson, CEO of ClickFunnels

The $43-million e-commerce startup founded by Brandon and Kaelin Poulin serves more than 700,000 women worldwide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Brandon and Kaelin Poulin announce today the acquisition of LadyBoss, the leading women's weight loss brand, to ClickFunnels CEO and co-founder, Russell Brunson. The 43-million (2021) e-commerce brand provides weight loss products, coaching, and the largest online wellness community for women. In just 8 years, LadyBoss has become one of the top weight loss companies in the nation, serving more than 700,000 women worldwide.

"It makes my heart happy that our mission of improving the lives of millions of women through their health will continue with integrity under Russell Brunson's leadership," says Brandon Poulin, co-founder and CEO of LadyBoss.

Inspired by Kaelin's own weight loss journey after she lost 65 pounds and transformed her life, the Poulins used their last $1,000 in savings to launch LadyBoss in 2015. Within four years, they grew the company to more than 300,000 customers, surpassed $30 million in annual sales, and landed a top spot on the prestigious INC500 list as the 4th fastest growing company in the nation.

"When I think of the LadyBoss journey, I'm just really proud of what we've created," says Poulin. "The real reward has been in the impact in the lives of our customers- the true LadyBosses and soul of the brand. Everything else has been icing on the cake."

Shortly after launching LadyBoss, the Poulins hired digital marketing guru Russell Brunson as their mentor and used his ClickFunnels software to quickly grow the brand.

"Russell has been with us on this entrepreneurial ride since nearly the beginning," says Poulin. "He truly understands our brand and I can't think of a better leader to continue the LadyBoss legacy."

"The success of LadyBoss is an inspiration," says Russell Brunson, CEO and co-founder of ClickFunnels. "It was also a success story for ClickFunnels, to have our software support the growth of their business and the impact it had in the lives of millions of women. My family has been using the products for years and I'm excited to continue the LadyBoss mission that Brandon and Kaelin started."

Poulin credits his strong business partnership and marriage with his wife, a hard working and dedicated team, their millions of customers, and his faith that made the LadyBoss success possible. "God guided me from a high school dropout to the CEO of the fastest growing weight loss company in the world," says Poulin. "In the beginning I had no idea what I was doing, but I took massive action and had massive Favor along the way. There's no way I'm going to stop listening to His voice now."

With the acquisition of LadyBoss complete, the Poulins are putting their invaluable entrepreneurial experiences and skill sets to use in new ventures. Brandon launched an entrepreneur strategic consulting company that helps other fast-growth entrepreneurs and brands succeed. Kaelin continues to support LadyBoss' community and growth as its number one fan and brand ambassador, while also prioritizing her family and influencer marketing career.

