Laekna Announces FDA Approval for the Phase III Clinical Trial Protocol of LAE002 (Afuresertib) PLUS LAE001 for the Treatment of Prostate Cancer

SHANGHAI and WARREN, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laekna, Inc. (2105.HK), a science-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that the company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration for the protocol of the phase III clinical trial of LAE002 (afuresertib, an AKT inhibitor) plus LAE001 (CYP17A1/CYP11B2 dual inhibitor) ("LAE201")in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) following standard of care (SOC) treatment.

Laekna initiated a Phase II clinical trial of the multi-region clinical trial of the study of LAE201 in the U.S. in June 2021, and South Korea in September 2022. The trial is an open-label, dose-escalation and dose expansion study to assess the efficacy and safety of the combination candidate.

The study demonstrated promising treatment benefit for mCRPC patients. As of Nov 21, 2023, 40 patients who progressed on 1–3 lines of standard treatments, including at least 1 line of abiraterone, or the second generation of AR antagonists, had been enrolled in the recommended phase II dose group. The median rPFS was 8.1 months. This is a significant improvement compared to the median rPFS of 2 to 4 months of mCRPC patients under the standard treatments historically[1]. The combination therapy was generally tolerable with manageable treatment emergent adverse events and recoverable after routine treatments.

"Since the Phase II data of the combination therapy of LAE002 (afuresertib) plus LAE001 demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity and safety profile in patients with mCRPC, a following Phase III pivotal trial design has been discussed with the U.S. FDA and the approval for the protocol has been received this month," said Dr. Yong Yue, Chief Medical Officer of Laekna. "The approval marks a significant milestone for Laekna. The mCRPC post 1-3 lines of SOC are difficult-to-treat late stage cancer with poor outcomes. It is an unmet medical need worldwide.We look forward to bringing this precision therapy to mCRPC patients who are in need of novel treatment options."

[1] R. de Wit, et al., 2019;Rhian Sian Davies et al., 2016

About afuresertib

Afuresertib(LAE002) is one of the only two AKT inhibitors in or completed the pivotal-stage clinical development for anti-cancer treatment globally.

Afuresertib is a potent AKT inhibitor that inhibits all three AKT isoforms (AKT1, AKT2 and AKT3). Afuresertib has demonstrated several advantages compared to other AKT inhibitors, including higher efficacy, better potency, more significant tumor inhibition exposure and a better safety profile, based on public data. Capivasertib is the first approved AKT inhibitor from AstraZeneca, which FDA approved for HR+/HER2- breast cancer in November 2023.

With the promising efficacy data from our afuresertib Phase Ib study for HR+/HER2- breast cancer, which was presented in SABCS 2023, Laekna has initiated the Phase III pivotal study. We also continue to develop our clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer and PD-1/PD-L1 drug-resistant solid tumors to address the unmet medical needs. In several clinical trials, the combination of afuresertib with other therapeutics exhibits favorable efficacy results.

About LAE001

LAE001 is an androgen synthesis inhibitor that inhibits both CYP17A1 and CYP11B2. Laekna in-licensed LAE001 from Novartis in 2017. According to Frost & Sullivan, LAE001 is the only dual CYP17A1/CYP11B2 inhibitor in clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer globally.

As a dual CYP17A1/CYP11B2 inhibitor, LAE001 can block both androgen and aldosterone synthesis and potentially be administrated without prednisone, the short-term high dose or long-term exposure of which can lead to a variety of adverse events.

About Laekna

Stock Code: 2105.HK

Founded in 2016, Laekna is a science-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing novel therapies to cancer, metabolic diseases and liver fibrosis patients worldwide.

As of December 31, 2023, we have initiated six clinical trials for afuresertib (LAE002), LAE001 and LAE005 for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer and PD-1/ PD-L1 drug-resistant solid tumors to address the unmet medical needs. Among these six clinical trials, three are multi-regional clinical trials (MRCTs). Afuresertib is a potent AKT inhibitor that inhibits all three AKT isoforms (AKT1, AKT2 and AKT3) as well as one of the only two AKT inhibitors in or completed the pivotal-stage clinical development for anti-cancer treatment globally.

Laekna's internal drug discovery platform has discovered 14 drug candidates. LAE102 is our internally discovered antibody against ActRIIA. We've obtained IND approvals from the FDA and the CDE in relation to obesity. Blocking Activin-ActRII pathway could promote muscle regeneration and decrease fat mass. Laekna team has accumulated tremendous experience and deep know-how in this specific field and is developing more drug candidates (LAE103 and LAE123) to maximize the value of targeting ActRII receptors.

Laekna, Inc. was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") on June 29, 2023, with the stock code 2105.HK.

For more information, please visit: https://www.laekna.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/74110713/

