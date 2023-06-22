Laerdal Medical and SimX partner to widen the impact of VR medical simulation training

News provided by

SimX; Laerdal Medical

22 Jun, 2023, 13:58 ET

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient simulation is a critical component of training healthcare providers for the realities of practice without posing risks to real patients. Laerdal Medical, a leader in patient simulation, and SimX, a leader in virtual reality medical simulation, today announced a partnership to help increase patient safety with a VR simulation training solution that prepares providers to deliver optimal care.

Continue Reading
Proprietary tools designed to control the dialogue, animations, and patient vitals fully engage learners as they work toward training objectives. An enriching and effective training experience is more accessible than ever with the SimX VR.
Proprietary tools designed to control the dialogue, animations, and patient vitals fully engage learners as they work toward training objectives. An enriching and effective training experience is more accessible than ever with the SimX VR.

Under the partnership, Laerdal will become a main distributor of the SimX virtual reality simulation platform for hospitals, EMS, and government customers in the U.S. and Canada.

"Laerdal's mission is helping save lives – and our goal is to help save one million more lives, every year, by 2030," said Neil Weber, President of Laerdal Medical North America. "SimX represents a leader in the VR space and shares our mission of helping save lives. With the resources and expertise between our two organizations, we can help prepare healthcare providers in hospitals, EMS, and the military to provide high-quality care and positively impact patient outcomes."

Developed by clinicians for clinicians and educators, SimX immerses learners in a unique "holodeck-like" experience that allows them to treat patients the same way they do in real life. Students, instructors, and observers can work simultaneously around the same virtual patients, from any location. The platform includes 250+ existing scenarios, along with the ability to tailor cases to organizations' individual training needs.

"This collaboration represents the next evolution of VR simulation expansion," said Ryan Ribeira, CEO and Founder of SimX. "Between the SimX expertise in VR and Laerdal's credibility and market presence, we truly believe the sky is the limit in making an impact on patient care through this immersive healthcare provider training."

To learn more about SimX, click here.

About Laerdal
Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training around the world. For more information, visit www.Laerdal.com.

About SimX
SimX is an industry-leading virtual reality medical simulation platform that is used around the world and by top institutions including Mayo Clinic, Stanford, NYU, University of Pennsylvania, the US Air Force, and many others. For more information about the SimX System, visit https://www.simxvr.com/.

Press Contact 
Mary Lanigan, Media Relations
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: (845) 296-6433

Michael Werner, Media Relations
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: (650)231-5383

SOURCE SimX; Laerdal Medical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.