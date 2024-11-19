Laerdal Medical announces strategic partnership with the American Hospital Association to enhance quality and safety in healthcare

WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laerdal Medical, a global leader in healthcare education, training, and therapy solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA). This collaboration in conjunction with the AHA's Patient Safety Initiative, will support efforts to strengthen quality and patient safety in hospitals across the United States. Laerdal Medical and the AHA share common goals to advance equitable care and health improvement for all.

"All hospitals and health systems strive to deliver safe, high-quality care to every patient they serve," said AHA Chief Physician Executive Chris DeRienzo, M.D. "We are proud of the progress hospitals have made but recognize there is always more work to be done to improve patient outcomes, advance equity of care and enrich the patient experience."

The partnership aligns closely with Laerdal's commitment to improving patient outcomes and complements the company's longstanding partnership with the National League for Nursing (NLN) in the professional education segment. Together with the AHA, Laerdal will bring novel solutions and evidence-based practices to hospitals, with a particular focus on innovation, including in-situ simulation programs and quality performance reviews through Laerdal's Accelerate program.

Key elements of the partnership include Laerdal's participation in the prestigious American Hospital Association Quest for Quality Award review committee, where the company will contribute to the selection of award recipients. Additionally, Laerdal's Accelerate program will be integrated into site audits at finalist locations, offering hospitals a new tool to assess and improve team and quality performance.

Laerdal also will collaborate with the AHA on strategic planning sessions to explore new areas of collaboration and focus in healthcare, marketing initiatives, and the development of educational content tailored to AHA members.

"Laerdal Medical is honored to partner with the American Hospital Association, an organization that shares our deep commitment to improving patient outcomes and hospital quality. By combining our solutions and insights, with the AHA's extensive network, we believe we together can make an impact on the quality of care delivered in hospitals across the nation," said Alf-Christian Dybdahl, CEO of Laerdal Medical. "Together, we are taking a crucial step forward in our mission of helping save lives."

The partnership will officially launch in 2025 with strategic planning sessions and a series of collaborative engagements at some of AHA's signature events including the AHA Leadership Summit and Rural Healthcare Leadership Conference. This collaboration marks a new chapter in Laerdal's ongoing efforts to support healthcare professionals and institutions in delivering the highest standard of care.

About Laerdal Medical

Laerdal is dedicated to our mission of helping save lives. Laerdal Medical is a world leader in healthcare education and resuscitation training that uses immersive technologies and data-centric insights to increase survival and improve healthcare quality. We empower our heroes/life savers, and healthcare workers, to help them save more lives. Improving the quality of care is part of our mission, to help save more lives. And we have established the goal to help save one million more lives. Every year. By 2030. However, we can't do this alone. This is a shared goal of the Laerdal Group. A group of companies that develops healthcare-related solutions and programs focused on a common mission to help save lives, together with our Partners. The Laerdal Group is composed of Laerdal Medical, Laerdal Global Health, Million Lives Fund and Laerdal Foundation. Laerdal is a global company in 26 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com.

About the American Hospital Association

The American Hospital Association (AHA) is a not-for-profit association of health care provider organizations and individuals that are committed to the health improvement of their communities. The AHA advocates on behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, our clinician partners – including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers – and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups. Founded in 1898, the AHA provides insight and education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. www.aha.org

Press Contact

Jill Reid,

Stavanger, Norway

[email protected]

SOURCE Laerdal Medical