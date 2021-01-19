Laerdal Medical Introduces Simulation Solutions to Educate Without Compromise
Announces Advancements at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH)
Jan 19, 2021, 10:03 ET
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Training in healthcare has transformed in response to challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. By embracing versatile learning methods, many organizations have been able to maintain educational continuity and quality that could have otherwise been lost. Laerdal Medical, a leader in patient simulation, continues to support these efforts with the announcement of new training solutions at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH), beginning January 19th. The company's focus at this year's virtual event will be on remote education and how the broad spectrum of solutions they offer can support a holistic learning approach.
Startling health disparities in the U.S. have led many organizations to review how they prepare healthcare providers to meet the needs of diverse patients. Laerdal reveals new solutions that can help clients train for patients from different backgrounds using one simulator.
SimMan 3G PLUS is an innovative development on the world's most widely-used advanced patient simulator, SimMan. This modular and sustainable training solution offers:
- Interchangeable face skins
- Fully articulating arms
- Non-invasive blood pressure
- Pulse oximetry
- Humeral intraosseous (IO) and deltoid intramuscular (IM) access
- Integration of LiveShock technology
- Seamless network connectivity
Nursing Anne Simulator Geriatric is a full-body, high-fidelity simulator designed to support the development of clinical and communication skills to treat aged patients. Features to convey age-appropriate realism include:
- Aged skin (front and back)
- Aged male and female genitalia
- Aged left and right arms
- Pupil set (cataracts and arcus senilis)
- Aged teeth
- Aged feet
- Gray hair wig
- Skin tone options
Addressing the topic of patient diversity, Laerdal will host a session titled Explore, Expose, and Promote Equitable Care Through Patient Simulation on Wednesday, January 20th, at 10am ET.
Additional products and services to be showcased include:
- SimCapture
- vSim® for Nursing
- TruVent
- TruMonitor
- Modular Skills Trainer
- The Managed Services Program
Learn more at Laerdal.com/IMSH.
About Laerdal
Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.Laerdal.com.
Press Contact
Danica McDonough, Media Relations
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: (845) 297-7770
