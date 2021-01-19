Laerdal Medical Introduces Simulation Solutions to Educate Without Compromise

Startling health disparities in the U.S. have led many organizations to review how they prepare healthcare providers to meet the needs of diverse patients. Laerdal reveals new solutions that can help clients train for patients from different backgrounds using one simulator.

SimMan 3G PLUS is an innovative development on the world's most widely-used advanced patient simulator, SimMan. This modular and sustainable training solution offers:

Interchangeable face skins

Fully articulating arms

Non-invasive blood pressure

Pulse oximetry

Humeral intraosseous (IO) and deltoid intramuscular (IM) access

Integration of LiveShock technology

Seamless network connectivity

Nursing Anne Simulator Geriatric is a full-body, high-fidelity simulator designed to support the development of clinical and communication skills to treat aged patients. Features to convey age-appropriate realism include:

Aged skin (front and back)

Aged male and female genitalia

Aged left and right arms

Pupil set (cataracts and arcus senilis)

Aged teeth

Aged feet

Gray hair wig

Skin tone options

Addressing the topic of patient diversity, Laerdal will host a session titled Explore, Expose, and Promote Equitable Care Through Patient Simulation on Wednesday, January 20th, at 10am ET.

Additional products and services to be showcased include:

SimCapture

vSim® for Nursing

TruVent

TruMonitor

Modular Skills Trainer

The Managed Services Program

Learn more at Laerdal.com/IMSH.

About Laerdal

Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.Laerdal.com.

Press Contact

Danica McDonough, Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (845) 297-7770

SOURCE Laerdal Medical Corporation

Related Links

http://www.laerdal.com

