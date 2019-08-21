Laerdal Medical Launches Free Training Videos for Customers
Video Library Empowers Customers to Independently Perform Common Tasks
Aug 21, 2019, 10:17 ET
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laerdal Medical achieves a breakthrough in service by providing clients access to an all new how-to video library. Laerdal now offers over 60 videos designed to address the most common support questions raised to our Service Department. These videos are available free-of-charge and are designed to help clients on demand and at their convenience. The availability of these videos marks a milestone in Laerdal's efforts to ensure that its customer care capabilities match evolving trends toward digital and virtual service.
In the videos currently available, the company provides step-by-step instructions to complete:
- Troubleshooting
- Hardware upgrades
- Simulation setup
- Cleaning and maintenance tasks
At the moment, the videos feature Laerdal's most widely used simulators and manikins. Over time, this library will continue to grow. In addition to the new videos, clients can also turn to the product user guides and FAQs available on the Laerdal website. For those who would like additional or more individualized support, they are encouraged to call or email the help desk.
"Keeping our clients fully operational is critical to our mission here at Laerdal," says Carrie Eaton, Senior Marketing Manager for Services at Laerdal. "These videos enable clients to achieve the fastest possible service and improve their operations at their own pace."
Visit here to review the how-to videos.
About Laerdal
Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com.
Press Contact
Danica McDonough, Media Relations
Email: danica.mcdonough@laerdal.com
Telephone: (845) 297-7770
SOURCE Laerdal Medical Corporation
Share this article