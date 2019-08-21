Laerdal Medical Launches Free Training Videos for Customers

In the videos currently available, the company provides step-by-step instructions to complete:

Troubleshooting

Hardware upgrades

Simulation setup

Cleaning and maintenance tasks

At the moment, the videos feature Laerdal's most widely used simulators and manikins. Over time, this library will continue to grow. In addition to the new videos, clients can also turn to the product user guides and FAQs available on the Laerdal website. For those who would like additional or more individualized support, they are encouraged to call or email the help desk.

"Keeping our clients fully operational is critical to our mission here at Laerdal," says Carrie Eaton, Senior Marketing Manager for Services at Laerdal. "These videos enable clients to achieve the fastest possible service and improve their operations at their own pace."

Visit here to review the how-to videos.

About Laerdal

Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com.

Press Contact

Danica McDonough, Media Relations

Email: danica.mcdonough@laerdal.com

Telephone: (845) 297-7770

SOURCE Laerdal Medical Corporation

