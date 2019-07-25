Laerdal Medical Recognizes Interns in Celebration of National Intern Day

Laerdal's comprehensive internship program shapes individuals into mission-driven leaders and exposes them to experiences that prepare them for future careers. "The internship program here is something we take pride in- it is a small price to pay for the return we get on it," says Stacy Clarke, Director of HR, Laerdal Medical, Americas. "Instead of hiring a temp that fulfills the needs of the job, we feel that the opportunity to teach a student who has an interest in the field is more valuable and rewarding to us."

This year's interns learn from five different departments within Laerdal, including:

Marketing

Human Resources

Scheduling

Program and Field Service Operations

Information Technology

In addition to receiving hourly compensation, interns are invited to participate in department meetings, celebrations, and gatherings, enjoying the same comradery as regular employees. They are given value-added assignments that not only develop new skills, but also contribute to the company's success. "All of the tasks that I am doing actually matter to Laerdal," says Annabelle Curcio, Program and Field Service Operations Intern, Laerdal Medical, Americas.

Laerdal reaps benefits from the experience as well. "Having interns with us challenge us to be at our leadership and teamwork best. It's an opportunity for us to grow by mentoring young people who are still only thinking about their career. Working with them always brings new life and energy into what we do," says Andrew Kristopik, Sr. Manager Content Marketing, Laerdal Medical, Americas.

Laerdal Medical is dedicated to the mission of helping save lives through the advancement of simulation-based training in the fields of resuscitation, patient care, and emergency care training. Laerdal products and programs are used by educational institutions, hospitals, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and military around the world. For more information, visit www.Laerdal.com.

