HONOLULU, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Laeton J. Pang, M.D., M.P.H., FACR, FACRO is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in the field of Radiation Oncology in recognition of his role as a Radiation Oncologist at the Cancer Center of Hawaii.

Founded in 2009, the Cancer Center of Hawaii is known for its excellent cancer treatment care. Dr. Pang's vision is to help each patient face their cancer with courage and dignity, ensure access and improve quality of cancer care across the State of Hawaii and America.

Having served in his current position since 2012, Dr. Laeton J. Pang is respected for his remarkable contributions to the industry. Returning to Hawaii to begin his career as a Board Certified Radiation Oncologist in 1994, Dr. Pang has attained extensive expertise in the treatment of breast, lung, gastrointestinal and prostate cancers with radiation therapy.

Dr. Pang graduated Cum Laude from Iolani School, earned his bachelor's in chemistry from the University of Hawaii-Manoa, his medical degree and master's in public health from the Tulane University Schools of Medicine and Public Health and completed his residency in radiation oncology at the University of Virginia Health Sciences Center.

In continuing efforts to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Pang is a founding member of the Hawaii Society of Clinical Oncology, a clinical assistant professor for the John A. Burns School of Medicine, and serves as the Operations Medical Director for the Cancer Center of Hawaii, Radiation Oncology Representative to the Hawaii Medicare Carrier Advisory Committee, as a board member of the Association of Community Cancer Centers and member-at-large for the executive committee of the Council of Regional Radiation Oncology Societies. He serves on numerous committees for several national professional organizations and is a past-president of the Hawaii Society of Clinical Oncology and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Pang was a recipient of several distinguished honors including being recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology as an Advocacy Champion for 2015 & 2016. Dr. Pang holds dual fellowship designations by both the American College of Radiation Oncology and American College of Radiology.

Dr. Pang dedicates this recognition in honor of mother Jeanette, in loving memory to his father, Linuce C. Pang and of his grandfather Dr. Hong Quon Pang.

For more information, please visit http://www.tccoh.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laeton-j-pang-md-mph-facr-facro-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300671762.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who